The Most Luxurious Ways To Explore Boston

If you came to Boston to celebrate Opening Day at Fenway Park yesterday, we have several reasons why you may never want to leave Red Sox Nation. While the Red Sox didn’t win the home opener against the Twins at America’s most beloved ballpark, they will be trying their luck again on Sunday and Monday. (For the ultimate Red Sox experience, you can rent out the Jim Beam Dugout, which offers the only field-level seats at Fenway).

Some recent changes for the 2022 season at MLB’s oldest stadium include becoming a cashless ballpark, adding new concessions like MingBings, a vegan patty created by James Beard Award-Winning Chef Ming Tsai, along with a new deck and bar tucked behind the right field stands known as the Bleacher Overlook and 521 Overlook. (Don’t worry, the historic manually-operated scoreboard still remains).

If you are looking to extend your visit in Boston overnight, book a stay in the one-bedroom Presidential Suite or live like royalty for a night in the sprawling Royal Suite at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental, Boston. Located on Boylston Street in Back Bay, the hotel is just steps from haute couture shopping along Newbury Street. Nearby at Copley Place, you will find the newly opened Balenciaga along with other luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent.

Stroll through the Public Garden and make your way up to Boston Common heading to Beacon Hill. A stop here would be remiss without stopping along the cobblestoned neighborhood of Acorn Street, which is said to be the most photographed street in America. Beacon Hill is also home to a boutique luxury hotel known as XV Beacon that houses one of the best steakhouses in town, Mooo.

If you are planning an extended weekend getaway, the 126th Boston Marathon will be held here on Monday, which is also a holiday in Massachusetts (Patriots’ Day). This year, 30,000 official participants will run 26.2 miles in the world’s oldest annual marathon.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Gordon Ramsay North America

When the marathon wraps up, be sure to take some time to enjoy an afternoon lunch along Boylston Street at Abe & Louie’s, The Capital Grille, Rochambeau, Ramsay’s Kitchen, Bistro du Midi, or Atlantic Fish Company.

Other nearby standout restaurants include UNI, Deuxave, Grill 23, Mistral, Contessa, and The Banks Fish House.

Photo Credit: Courtesy exhale spa

After the marathon, exhale spa at the Battery Wharf Hotel is offering a variety of recovery treatments designed to foster a total mind and body reset. They are hosting a recovery class that goes beyond the foam roller and enhances your results by implementing healing benefits into their recovery sessions.

Designed to revive, restore, and rebalance your body after a tough workout like running the Boston Marathon, the class includes elements of active stretch, myofascial release therapy, and mindful meditation — giving your body the tools it needs to fully benefit from your fitness routine. Other recovery treatments to help rejuvenate your body post Marathon include acupuncture, cupping, luxurious massages and facials.