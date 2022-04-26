Introducing the Aventi A13-02 Ghost Tyamine®️. The most complex single piece of Sapphire in watchmaking — a Sapphire skull with more edges and facets than a brilliant-cut diamond – suspended over the brand’s first Swiss-made open work tourbillon: the GT-01S.

It took 500 hours of work to produce a single skull. The raw Sapphire is secured in the CNC machine with a custom retention system and intricately cut using diamond-tipped tools. Each piece of Sapphire must be reset within the CNC 48 times to reach every facet. Every time the piece is reset, the CNC must be re-calibrated and measured in a process taking 5 hours with no room for error.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aventi

The timepiece is 100% pure Sapphire, 160 facets, 200 edges, 2.3mm thick, and has seven layers of blue anti-reflective coating.

As the Swiss tourbillon is reimagined, the brand wanted to create one of the highest quality movements, one that’s accurate, reliable, and finished to an incredible level — focusing not only on the final result but also the most efficient, reliable and robust way to achieve it — a grand complication for everyday wear. Aventi worked with master watchmaker Olivier Mory to develop a tourbillon that is more accurate than a chronometer, with over four days of power reserve. Shock resistant to over 5000 G’s and with magnetic resistance of 2000 gauss.

63 components are mounted in the grade 5 titanium main plate compared to a traditional tourbillon with more than 300 possible points of failure. A traditional tourbillon cage is comprised of more than 40 individual components; Aventi’s is only 18. By minimizing the number of components, the brand also minimized the number of potential risks.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aventi

Finished to a level in line with the best and guaranteed perfection through a quality control process like nothing Aventi’s partners had seen before. Every edge beveled and polished, every facet covered in intricate perlage, protected by a medical-grade black carbon coating. The final touch, a natural pigeon blood ruby, handset into the eye of the skull.

The watch features +/-4 secs a day, over four days of power reserve from a single barrel, 5000 g shock resistance, 2000 gauss magnetic resistance, grade 5 titanium, all edges beveled and polished, covered in perlage, protected by a medical-grade carbon coating.

Last but certainly not least, the titanium case is as hard as diamond. The Tyamine®️ coating is an exclusive proprietary amorphous carbon formulation developed for maximum durability. Through a high-voltage electrochemical process, the titanium case is enclosed in a unique layer of Tyamine®️. An intricate layering of graphite and diamond structures forms a swirling pattern across the surface of the case. This unique layering retains the lightness of titanium but a surface as hard as diamond.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aventi

The Aventi A13-02 Ghost Tyamine®️ is available by allocation only — CHF 13,750.

Aventi timepieces are not just purchased. The watches are made to a new global standard. They are allocated based on strict criteria. These criteria are used to assign each piece to the best possible recipient and prevent profiteering and clients who don’t align with Aventi’s family values. Aventi’s clients are those who have a real passion for watchmaking, those they consider true friends of the brand, and respect their vision.

Written in partnership with The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine.