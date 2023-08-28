Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins
Matt Judon
Cover Story
New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell
Cover Story
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.

Longines Returns As The Official Partner & Timekeeper For The 47th Hampton Classic Horse Show

Haute Time, News, Sports

Another signature Hamptons event returns this summer with the prestigious Hampton Classic Horse Show, set to gallop into its 47th edition, and once again, Longines will take center stage as the Official Partner, Official Timekeeper, and Official Watch of this exhilarating equestrian event. As the world gathers from August 27th through September 3rd in Bridgehampton, New York, Longines’ legacy of tradition, performance, and elegance will be seamlessly intertwined with the captivating spirit of show jumping.

Longines Returns As The Official Partner & Timekeeper For The 47th Hampton Classic Horse ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy

Longines’ commitment to the equestrian universe dates back to 1869, when the brand introduced its first equestrian pocket watch adorned with a proud horse head. In 1878, Longines launched a chronograph movement enclosed within a case engraved with a jockey and horse, which quickly became a favorite among jockeys and horse enthusiasts for its precision. This legacy has evolved over the years, encompassing various equestrian sports such as flat racing, show jumping, and dressage. The Longines Hampton Classic Grand Prix, Longines Rider Challenge, and Douglas Elliman Grand Prix Qualifier presented by Longines are prime examples of the brand’s commitment to supporting the equestrian world.

The synergy between the Hampton Classic Horse Show and Longines is rooted in shared values, making this partnership a true embodiment of timeless tradition, uncompromising performance, and exquisite elegance. As the trusted Official Partner, Longines is also the Official Timekeeper, ensuring that every split second is accurately captured and celebrated. Moreover, the brand is honored to present the Official Watch of the event: the Longines DolceVita X YVY.

The Longines DolceVita X YVY timepiece, designed by Swiss designer Yvonne Reichmuth, resonates with the equestrian world’s essence – a realm deeply cherished by Longines. The distinctive rectangular shape of the watch, reminiscent of bridles and harnesses, is elegantly accentuated with sophisticated leather straps. Crafted in stainless steel and adorned with diamonds, the Longines DolceVita X YVY features a silvered “flinqué” dial adorned with painted Roman numerals. The watch also sports an interchangeable strap, available in brown, beige, and black double leather strap options, making it quite versatile.

During the Hampton Classic Horse Show, Longines will present elegant watches to the triumphant winners of the Longines Hampton Classic Grand Prix, the Longines Rider Challenge, and the Douglas Elliman Grand Prix Qualifier presented by Longines.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Wild Flower Farms
News
August 28, 2023
Eleven Madison Park & Hudson Valley’s Wildflower Farms Are Joining Forces For The Ultimate Plant-Based Dining Experience
By Laura Schreffler
Emily Ruhl
Celebrities
August 28, 2023
Spotlight On: Producer, Podcaster, Designer + Actor Emily Ruhl
By Laura Schreffler
News
August 28, 2023
Bella: A Cinematic Masterpiece – The Power & Beauty Of Life Celebrated And Honored
By Haute Living
Bulgari's End Of Summer Celebration In Malibu Made For A Night Of Elegance & Italian Glamour
Fashion
August 28, 2023
Bulgari’s End Of Summer Celebration In Malibu Made For A Night Of Elegance & Italian Glamour
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami