Another signature Hamptons event returns this summer with the prestigious Hampton Classic Horse Show, set to gallop into its 47th edition, and once again, Longines will take center stage as the Official Partner, Official Timekeeper, and Official Watch of this exhilarating equestrian event. As the world gathers from August 27th through September 3rd in Bridgehampton, New York, Longines’ legacy of tradition, performance, and elegance will be seamlessly intertwined with the captivating spirit of show jumping.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Longines’ commitment to the equestrian universe dates back to 1869, when the brand introduced its first equestrian pocket watch adorned with a proud horse head. In 1878, Longines launched a chronograph movement enclosed within a case engraved with a jockey and horse, which quickly became a favorite among jockeys and horse enthusiasts for its precision. This legacy has evolved over the years, encompassing various equestrian sports such as flat racing, show jumping, and dressage. The Longines Hampton Classic Grand Prix, Longines Rider Challenge, and Douglas Elliman Grand Prix Qualifier presented by Longines are prime examples of the brand’s commitment to supporting the equestrian world.

The synergy between the Hampton Classic Horse Show and Longines is rooted in shared values, making this partnership a true embodiment of timeless tradition, uncompromising performance, and exquisite elegance. As the trusted Official Partner, Longines is also the Official Timekeeper, ensuring that every split second is accurately captured and celebrated. Moreover, the brand is honored to present the Official Watch of the event: the Longines DolceVita X YVY.

The Longines DolceVita X YVY timepiece, designed by Swiss designer Yvonne Reichmuth, resonates with the equestrian world’s essence – a realm deeply cherished by Longines. The distinctive rectangular shape of the watch, reminiscent of bridles and harnesses, is elegantly accentuated with sophisticated leather straps. Crafted in stainless steel and adorned with diamonds, the Longines DolceVita X YVY features a silvered “flinqué” dial adorned with painted Roman numerals. The watch also sports an interchangeable strap, available in brown, beige, and black double leather strap options, making it quite versatile.

During the Hampton Classic Horse Show, Longines will present elegant watches to the triumphant winners of the Longines Hampton Classic Grand Prix, the Longines Rider Challenge, and the Douglas Elliman Grand Prix Qualifier presented by Longines.