Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolex

The Monterey Peninsula has become a sacred ground for automotive enthusiasts, especially since the inception of the Pebble Beach Road Race in 1950. Every year, the region hosts an annual gathering of like-minded car aficionados, offering them the chance to indulge in tradition while embracing the future of engineering. In this spirit, Rolex takes center stage from August 16th to 20th, championing four distinct events that share a common dedication to style and human achievement: the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance® presented by Rolex, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®. As the celebrations draw closer, a multitude of iconic marques are gearing up to showcase their legacy on pristine lawns and race wheel-to-wheel, paying homage to the golden days of motoring.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolex

Sir Jackie Stewart, a three-time FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion who celebrates 55 years as a Rolex Testimonee this year, remarks, “Rolex has always set the standard and is perfectly aligned with these classic automotive celebrations where we can learn so much about the evolution of the car. The elegance and splendor of the machines that race in Monterey, as well as those on show throughout the week, represent the ultimate in motoring aesthetics. These events underline Rolex’s commitment to the sport, ensuring the achievements of the past will be remembered and their legacies will last forever.”

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will kick off the festivities at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca from August 16th to 19th. This event will welcome around 450 high-performance racing automobiles, including historic Formula 1® cars, thunderous Can-Am and Trans-Am machines, and more. Rolex’s partnership with the Reunion began in 2001, and it became the Title Sponsor a decade later. Over the years, legendary figures of the sport have reunited with the very vehicles that defined their triumphs on the track. The iconic Corkscrew turn of the circuit, featuring a dramatic elevation change, provides both a thrilling challenge and a breathtaking spectacle for the thousands of spectators who flock to the event.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolex

The Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance® presented by Rolex, scheduled for August 17th, promises to transform the roads into a moving motoring museum. Over 150 automobiles will embark on a scenic journey from Pebble Beach Golf Links® through segments of the renowned 17-Mile Drive and Highway 1 before returning to their starting point. Since 2007, Rolex has served as the Official Timepiece of the Tour, paying homage to the timeless elegance of these vehicles in motion. This tour acts as a prelude to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, providing a sneak peek of the remarkable automobiles as entrants demonstrate their roadworthy attributes ahead of the final judging.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolex

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, celebrates its 20th anniversary on August 18th, with Rolex as the Official Timepiece since 2005. Widely regarded as one of the most futuristic gatherings of its kind, The Quail is a highlight of car week, attracting the world’s leading manufacturers and independent coachbuilders to unveil their avant-garde models and groundbreaking prototypes. This year’s themes include the 50th Anniversary of the 1973 RS Carrera, the Early Bentley 1950s R-Type Coupe, and Eyes on Italian Design. Jenson Button, the 2009 FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion and a Rolex Testimonee, attests, “The Quail is particularly inspiring, with everyone coming to see the exhibition of beautifully maintained and pioneering machines. As a racing driver and vintage enthusiast, I love seeing Rolex’s support of these events, which continue to stand the test of time, while evolving year after year.”

The grand culmination of car week, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, will take place on August 20th. This year’s edition will host iconic marques from motor racing history, while also spotlighting new sustainable technologies on the Concept Lawn. As a tribute to Porsche’s 75th anniversary, a curated selection of unique and historically significant models from 1948 to 1973 will be on display, including vital prototypes and race winners. Additionally, Lamborghini celebrates its 60th anniversary at the Concours, and McLaren, one of the longest-running teams in Formula 1®, marks 60 years of world-class competition. Rolex will honor the recipient of the Best of Show award, recognizing their dedication to excellence and meticulous preservation of the winning car.

Rolex’s affinity with motorsport traces back to Sir Malcolm Campbell’s World Land Speed Record triumphs in the 1930s. Since then, Rolex’s involvement in motor racing has grown consistently, extending to renowned endurance events such as the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. In 2013, Rolex’s association with Formula 1® began, further solidifying its presence in the pinnacle of motorsport. The brand’s roster of Testimonees includes accomplished figures from the motorsport world, such as Tom Kristensen, Mark Webber, Jenson Button, and more recently, Jamie Chadwick.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolex

Rolex’s deep appreciation for classic automotive events steeped in elegance and tradition, including the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, and the Goodwood Revival, highlights its enduring commitment to celebrating the artistry of motoring.