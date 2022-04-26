Photo Credit: Courtesy of Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1® CryFor the first time in Formula 1 history, the greatest racing spectacle will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens this May as the inaugural race of the ten-year deal on Sunday, May 8th. The Miami Grand Prix is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year, bringing the most talented drivers, racing teams, and fans to the Magic City.

To make the weekend truly one-of-a-kind, South Florida Motorsports (SFM) is bringing the very best food and beverage offerings to the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Michelin-starred offerings as well as the flavors of Miami Gardens through the impressive range of culinary and cocktail offerings. From the fan areas to the premium hospitality locations, such as the suites and MSC Cruises Yacht Club, over 34 different restaurants from South Florida will be making an appearance.

“From general concourse areas to the premium hospitality spaces, we have been preparing the dining experience for Formula 1® fans for more than a year,” notes Richard Cregan, CEO of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. “I know fans from across the world will love these unique offerings celebrating our diverse food culture, especially those from local and minority-owned restaurateurs. The culinary team will help deliver a local-authentic winning approach to food, beverage and hospitality at what will be a spectacular global event.”

Throughout the race weekend, Chef Dayanny De La Cruz, Sodexo Live! Executive Chef of the Hard Rock Stadium will be responsible for the menus across the fan areas and premium hospitality locations such as the suites and MSC Cruises Yacht Club, where the menus will feature a distinct Miami feel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix / Matthew Noel for Sodexo Live!

Ahead, discover Haute Living’s complete guide of the restaurants bringing fine dining to Miami’s first-ever Grand Prix.

THE 72 CLUB BY GROOT HOSPITALITY

Groot Hospitality, led by David Grutman, will create a bespoke experience for the 72 Club in the Miami International Autodrome Campus and will serve a selection of signature items from its notable restaurants including Komodo, Swan, Papi Steak, SFC, Strawberry Moon and The Key Club, such as Chips & Caviar, Peking Duck, A5 Rolls, Wagyu Pastrami and more.

THE PALM CLUB BY MAJOR FOOD GROUP

ZZ’s Club, a restaurant and private membership club from Major Food Group located in the heart of the Miami Design District, will become The Palm Club X ZZ’s Club, showcasing a variety of exceptional Japanese dishes and cocktails in a luxurious setting to dine and watch the race.

THE PADDOCK DISTRICT

Located inside Paddock East, the pinnacle of Formula 1 hospitality, Casa Tua will create an atmosphere that combines fine Italian fare with welcoming service and a trackside view of the action, making it one of the most desirable areas of the circuit.

THE WEST CAMPUS

Chef Michael Schwartz’s Harry’s Pizzeria will have their brick pizza ovens making fresh-baked Pizzas, including Short Rib, Truffle Mushroom, Pepperoni and Classic Cheese, fired to order all day, Michael’s Genuine Cafe which is home to Miami’s own James Beard Award-Winning Chef Michael Schwartz’s Burgers and Fried Chicken Sandwiches, and COTE, the Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-nominated KOREAN STEAKHOUSE™ and vision of proprietor Simon Kim that was unveiled in Miami’s Design District this Winter.

NORTH CAMPUS: PRESENTED BY GAINBRIDGE

The North Campus will include the colorful CHICA and Capri, the indulgent dishes at Yardbird, and Spring Chicken. Also located in North Beach Food Hall will be Fratelli La Bufala and the legendary Havana 1957, and on the North Lawn Food Hall will be Negroni and Kosushi, as well as Toscana Divino and Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen in the North Lawn General Concessions.

THE EAST CAMPUS

The East Campus will feature the Peruvian Sushi bar SuViche, popular bistro Novecento, and Japanese delights of OMAKAI Sush.

THE FOUNTAINS

The Fountains will include Seaspice, where locals and tourists flock to get a taste of the signature wood-fired casseroles and specialty-crafted cocktails, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Casa Florida, Shelter, and R.F.S.

THE MIA MARINA

Attendees will be treated to several of Bernstein’s acclaimed South Florida concepts throughout the campus, including an exclusive preview of Sra. Martinez, Bernstein’s forthcoming dining and entertainment experience set to open later this year in downtown Coral Gables. Sra. Martinez will offer an eclectic menu of Old-World Spanish and America favorites with innovative, contemporary twists, all infused with Bernstein’s eye for great product and her signature knack for vibrant, deceptively simple, yet layered flavors. In addition, her eponymous catering company, Michelle Bernstein Catering, will serve her award-winning cuisine for the Yacht Club area; while Sweet Liberty, ranked one of the world’s top 100 bars, will provide vibrant cocktails and innovative mixology, as well as their famous Cauliflower Nachos.

Cilantro 27 will be at the 26th Ave Food Trucks and Pink Love Donuts & More and Ironside Pizza are set to be at the South Beach General Concessions.

Other restaurants making an appearance include Menchie’s, the famous fried chicken eatery Fuku by David Chang, Sushi Maki, and Pubbelly Sushi. Further options include Brad Kilgore, Kiki on the River, WET Miami, Dos Croquetas Benihana plus chef Jimmy Dean BBQ, Global Eats, Garden of Soul Food, Coldstone Creamery, La Nostra, Santo Dulce, El Orgullo, Monster Burger, Ms. Cheezious, Forno Italiano Pizzeria, La Vela Coffee Roasters, Twin Dragon Hibachi, Angie’s Epicurean and many more. In addition, 14 local minority-owned restaurants will have a presence at this year’s inaugural event in and around the Campus for the duration of the race weekend Adams Catering, Drinks on Me 305, Fryhead, La Vela Coffee, Lovely’s On The Go, Miami Rice, Miami Slush, Misfit Cupcakess, Nola Bites, Reggae Beats, SEED, Shuckin’ and Jivin’, and Soulfly Kitchen.

The Miami Campus will also boast unique experiential beverage activations with Herradura, Hendricks, Glenfiddich, Cincoro, Whistle Pig, Organika, Flor de Cana, and more. Herradura will create the signature MIA cocktail for this year which will be a refreshing MIA Skinny Margarita while Hendricks will create a unique 3-story bar located in the East Campus that is open for all guests to experience. Glenfiddich will also have a branded bar located in the MSC Cruises Yacht Club.

At the conclusion of the race weekend, Hard Rock Stadium and Chef Dayanny De La Cruz, Sodexo Live! Chef of the Hard Rock Stadium will work to donate prepared but unused food items to the Miami chapter of Food Rescue US, to directly benefit local missions and shelters around South Florida.