Formula 1 Is Heading To The Las Vegas Strip! Get All The Details Here

City Guide, Haute Auto, News

Formula 1Photo Credit: Formula 1/Tilke Design and Architects

Formula 1, the world’s most prestigious motor race, is coming to Las Vegas next year.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) announced yesterday that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will join the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2023.

Formula 1Photo Credit: Formula 1/Tilke Design and Architects

The race will take place at night, on a Saturday in November, on the famous Las Vegas Strip with the track sweeping past some of the world’s most legendary landmarks, hotels and casinos. The neon lights of Sin City will be the backdrop for Formula 1’s third race in the US and highlights the huge enthusiasm and excitement in the US for Formula 1 as the sport continues to grow its global fan base.

Formula 1 and Liberty Media will work together to promote the race in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and the LVCVA, as well as Founding Partners Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Las Vegas and Presenting Partners MSG Sphere, Resorts World Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort.

Formula 1Photo Credit: Formula 1/Tilke Design and Architects

The track design is 3.8 miles (6.12km) long from start to finish with top speeds estimated to be over 212 mph (342 km/h). There will be 50 race laps with three main straights and 14 corners, including a high speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.” Formula 1Photo Credit: Formula 1/Tilke Design and Architects

