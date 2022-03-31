Bello Villa Lists In Top 40 Shopify Stores For Its High-Quality Customer Service

Launched in May 2020, Bello Collections LLC a family-owned business, established itself as an adept brand specializing in providing high-quality and toxin-free furniture to add value to the home and commercial interiors. Hotels, restaurants, and homes highly demand their beautiful designs. The company provides free shipping and a year warranty on all orders and provides excellent customer service for the customer’s ease. At Bello Villa, you receive a more personalized VIP service compared to larger companies. The Bello Villa team ensures to follow up with each and every order and it’s no surprise that they are rated 5 stars for their customer service.

To upscale the business Bello Villa partnered with BlueJay Fine Jewelry in 2021 to exclusively provide their handcrafted pieces online. BlueJay Fine Jewelry, based in Los Angeles, USA, is known for its contemporary luxury fine jewelry and bespoke custom-made engagement rings, pendants, and necklaces. The unique pieces are not only beautiful but also ethically sourced. They specialize in solid gold pieces with diamonds and emeralds without the traditional 10x markups. The other factor which leads to its popularity is multiutility and ease to wear which can be worn every day. Their jewelry is reasonably minimal, but the fine craftwork adds beauty to make it stand as a stunning piece. Aside from these intrinsic features, these fine jewelry pieces tend to be quite elegant. Through their artistic skills, they seek to build pieces of jewelry that will last for generations to come. Their finesse for unique and eye-catching texture has made the brand quite popular among netizens across the USA.

The team has become adept at making customized engagement rings that can epitomize the special moments of the couple. The company offers free shipping and a lifetime guarantee to provide holistic service.

As a result, in a short time, the brand has established itself as a leading Top 40 Shopify store whose supreme quality is sworn by many. The brand is immensely revered by design lovers and has been rated for its high-quality customer service.

“As a team, we wish to build deep relations with our customers. We understand that people get emotionally attached to the jewelry. My team and I strive to carry this responsibility on our shoulders. To nurture this relationship of trust, we ensure that prompt help is provided before, during, and after the delivery to our customers. We are ready to deliver our promise as a top priority so that our customers can make our products a part of their life.” says one of the owners of Bello Villa.

When asked about her journey, she said, “Starting a business on its own involves many challenges. These challenges inspired me to believe in my dream and establish Bello Villa as a leading brand. I know that outstanding customer service is extremely important and that has contributed to our success at Bello Villa. I am a firm believer of the never-give-up mantra, and I want to leave no stone unturned to help my clients.”

In the future, Bello Villa seeks to level up this stride by refining the existing practices to make products eye-catching for fashion enthusiasts. The company has striven to go beyond the call of duty to keep producing stunning gold jewelry. Also, she wants to add various fine jewelry pieces to the existing line so that the products celebrate everyone’s personality in their own way.

Written in partnership with Digital Nod