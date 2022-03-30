I’ve always stayed positive and believe all my failures have made me stronger. ‘Always be happy. Never be satisfied.’ That is my life motto. This attitude has allowed me to be appreciative of both the good and the bad times, and to always keep pushing to learn more, to grow, and to evolve.

I believe I’m at this point now because of the relationships I’ve fostered over my lifetime. I’m blessed to have amazing and talented people all over the globe. My dad always told me, ‘if you have a good heart, good intentions and work hard, good things will happen for you.’ I have taken that advice and applied it to my life, and I believe it has paid off well.

HL: Could you briefly explain Below 33TM Technology?

KS: The Below 33 Technology (<33TM) is a proprietary, unique, and disruptive technology.

As an example, when permanently applied to bottled water and other natural beverages via the <33TM Nano-Layered Technology Sticker, it continuously energizes the liquid via specifically targeted energy patterns that operate in frequencies at or below 33 Hz. Simply put, the technology continuously energizes the water to an optimum condition, bringing the beverage to a near-perfect solubility. The benefits are super hydration, preventing dehydration and better rehydration even in severe conditions, increased absorption of vital minerals, electrolytes, and trace elements which improve hydration condition, cell function and recovery.

<33TM Technology can also be used in apparel, enhancing performance, recovery, and calmness as well in skin care products, enhancing anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties.

HL: When were you first introduced to frequency technology?

KS: When I was first introduced to <33TM and heard the explanation on the <33TM Frequency Technology, my mind started spinning toward all the different applications and products with which it can be used for. I shared my idea of creating a brand that could be backed by this technology and we could introduce our Evolved products to the market with a distinctively unique selling proposition.

HL: It sounds like rather than finding a space in the market for your company, you created one.

KS: I’ve been fortunate enough to grow up in the health and wellness space. My father, Dr. Amrik S. Sidhu, is a sports medicine doctor. I have grown up watching him help and heal people with diet and exercise, using all natural techniques.

There are a lot of gimmicks in the health/wellness markets. I knew there would be a space for The Evolved Co. because of the true science backing <33TM Frequency Technology, and the several sectors it can be applied to, such as beverages, apparel and skin care, to mention a few. Additionally, <33TM has conducted a double-blind, randomized cross over clinical hydration study, performed by one of Canada’s top hydration experts, Dr. Matthew White, at Canada’s most advanced environmental chamber proving its function for superior hydration.

HL: How does The Evolved Co.’s frequency tech benefit the customer?

KS: When <33TM frequency technology is applied to products, it enhances the products to perform at their best, which in turn, allows you to perform at your best. When the consumer uses Evolved <33TM-enhanced products, they are getting the full and added benefits of everything they are using.

HL: How do you see The Evolved Co. continuing to grow in the future?

KS: I truly believe the possibilities are endless for The Evolved Co. We are creating an ecosystem of trend setters, thought leaders, business minds and philanthropists, all built on the foundation of kindness and compassion.

For Evolved products, there are several verticals to explore: beverages, athleisure apparel, and skin care, to name a few. Each of those verticals are multi-billion dollar industries. By creating our own Evolved products, and collaborating with existing brands, the sky is the limit for The Evolved Co.

We are also looking toward the digital space with Web 3.0, NFTs and crypto gaming. The Evolved Co.’s logo and branding are very unique and creating an Evolved ecosystem will be a way to reach even more people. We are blessed to have incredible relationships where we can partner with celebrities, athletes, and leading companies to create value for our ecosystem and consumers.

