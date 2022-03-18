Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label

The Fendi Caffe Makes An Iconic Return To The Miami Design District

City Guide, Fashion, Haute Cuisine, News

FENDI CAFFE MIAMIPhoto Credit: Courtesy of FendiThe iconic Fendi Caffe has made its return to the heart of the Miami Design District, following the immense success of the FF Vertigo-inspired cafe last summer. Like last year’s cafe, the new Fendi Caffe has transformed OTL Restaurant—directly adjacent to the Fendi Boutique—instantly immersing guests into the vibrant world of Fendi. 

FENDI CAFFE MIAMIPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The Fendi Caffe is bold, teeming with a sunset color palette of reds, oranges, and yellows that completely take over both the interior and exterior of the restaurant and boutique. The concept of the café comes to life with exclusive illustrations by visionary fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez called the ‘Lopez Girls’—focusing on Lopez’s innovative vision on femininity, diversity, inclusivity, and unconventional beauty. In collaboration with The Estate and Archive of Antonio Lopez and Juan Ramos, the artist’s work has been freshly revived for the FENDI Women’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection and the café, bringing a modern perspective on glamour and redefining femininity through the Fendi name. 

The Fendi Caffe has been completely “Fendi-fied” with the signature FF logo present in almost every dish, from the FF logo french toast and FF logo cappuccino to the hand-sketched version of the FENDI logo inspired by Lopez’s original work for the brand appears throughout elements of the café.

FENDI CAFFE MIAMIPhoto Credit: Courtesy of FendiFENDI CAFFE MIAMIPhoto Credit: Courtesy of FendiIf you happen to be in the Miami Design District, stop at the café to take in the bright, rainbow color palette and delicious Italian and local breakfast and lunch items to truly dine in style. The Fendi Caffe at OTL is located at 160 NE 40th St, Miami, FL, and is open until May 1st, 2022.

 

 

PREVIOUS POST
Kim Kardashian Miami
Celebrities
March 17, 2022
SKIMS Is Debuting The New Swim Collection In Miami This Weekend
By Adrienne Faurote
Fashion
March 17, 2022
Miami Disco Magic – Latin American Fashion Summit 2022
By Mary Gibson
Employees Only
City Guide
March 16, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: Employees Only’s Cucumber Retrograde (Vastly Preferable To Mercury Retrograde)
By Laura Schreffler
Lisa Dahl
Haute Cuisine
March 15, 2022
Lisa Dahl Has Created A Culinary Empire In Sedona. Here’s How She Became The Restaurateur To Beat.
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami