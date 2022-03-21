Alexander Zverev
The Key Club Is Officially The New Haute Spot

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

The Key Club Coconut GrovePhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Key ClubHospitality extraordinaire David Grutman has introduced a new dining concept to Miami’s Coconut Grove: The Key Club. The luxury new haute dining spot is redefining classic American bar and grill cuisine through the lens of Groot Hospitality. The Key Club is truly the first of its kind to enter Coconut Grove, and has instantly become a neighborhood dining staple.

For Grutman, there could not have been a more perfect location to open the new concept. “Right now, Coconut Grove is an incredibly exciting place to be,” says Grutman. “We’re looking forward to becoming a part of this vibrant neighborhood and being a staple destination in the community. The Key Club is easygoing—it’s a place for everyone, where we will deliver great food and memorable experiences in our signature Groot way,” he adds. 

The Key Club Coconut GrovePhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Key ClubWhile the space spans across a vast 6,700 square feet with prime indoor and outdoor seating, The Key Club is an incredibly intimate atmosphere built around a sense of community. Inspired by Brazil’s architecture in the 1950s and Coconut Grove in the 1960s, the design of the space—by the firm ICRAVE—embraces craft, handmade materials, sculptural features, and a mix of mid-century furnishings curating a modern dining vibe. 

The Key Club Coconut GrovePhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Key ClubAs an all-American grill, The Key Club’s menu features signature steak and seafood dishes along with innovative plates like the Chips & Caviar starter and the Coconut Lobster Roll. The Key Club menu elevates the classics, catapulting them into contemporary cuisines. The bar is home to The Key Club’s custom cocktail menu, premium liquor selection, local craft beers, and an extensive wine list.

The Key Club Coconut Grove
The Private Label Burger

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Key ClubThe Key Club is located at 3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove, and is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and weekend brunches, and daily happy hours. In fact, as part of its initial programming, The Key Club will host live jazz performances during its weekend brunches. So if you’re in the Coconut Grove neighborhood, we’re deeming this a must-visit haute spot.

