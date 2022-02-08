Tucked away on one of Soho’s most desirable blocks, Prince Street, sits Little Prince. Following a brief closure due to the pandemic, co-founders—and the masterminds behind another New York staple, Lola Taverna—Will Makris and Cobi Levy are reopening this downtown institution. A playful rework of a Parisian bistro, Little Prince stands out with its delicious French fare set against a cozy backdrop—and we couldn’t be happier it’s finally back on the block.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Little Prince“This reopening means the world to us after surviving Covid with private events and having had two years to think about it. I’m always amazed at how many memories were made at Little Prince; I’m honored to welcome everyone back,” says Levy. The memories made by the stylish regulars are celebrated with polaroids decorating ‘The Wall of Fame.’ The warm staff and cozy ambiance encourage you to become one too. Upon entering The Little Prince, you can’t help but feel the Parisian bistro influence. Hard to miss floor-to-ceiling windows bring in bursts of natural light that illuminate the banquette-lined walls. Dramatic floral arrangements sit atop the wooden bar that glows under pendant lamps. The space is warm and inviting; the finishing touch of hand-painted ceramic tile floors matches the overall aesthetic.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Little PrinceThe menu is complete with bistro staples like steak frites and bistro chicken, plus some reimagined classics, including a French onion soup burger which is a must-try. In addition, Little Prince has a delicious cocktail menu of zany drinks like the “Rue Paul.” Along with an extensive wine list and beer offerings that complement the menu.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Little PrinceLocated on 199 Prince Street, NY,NY 10012. Little Prince is officially reopening its doors on February 8th 2022. For more information visit the website here.