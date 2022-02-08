Photo Credit: Four Seasons Megeve

HIT THE SLOPES AND APRÈS-SKI IN STYLE (COVID RESTRICTIONS NOTWITHSTANDING) AT THESE NEWLY OPENED OR NEWLY REMODELED MOUNTAIN HOTELS.

NIEHKU

Photo Credit: Mattias FredrikssonSweden is known for its cutting-edge aesthetic and eco-friendly innovation, and both can be found in spades at Swedish Lapland’s Niehku Mountain Villa, just north of the Arctic Circle. Although its concept, as conceived by Krook & Tjäder, with interiors by award-winning design agency Stylt, is purely modern, it still pays homage to the past as the hotel is literally built on the site of a once-historic train line roundhouse that ferried iron ore. It’s a beautiful place to spend time relaxing to be sure, but this is also an area known for its heli-skiing thanks to more than 60 mountain peaks and over 3,000 miles of terrain, with vertical drops of up to almost a mile. Because of its location, it’s also a spot where you might ski underneath the Northern Lights and that concept — like its name implies (Niehku is the Northern Sami word for dream) — is literally a dream come true.

Lokvändarvägen 20, 981 94 Riksgränsen, Sweden, niehku.com

CALDERA HOUSE



Photo Credit: Caldera House

For a truly intimate experience and amazing skiing, head to Caldera House, an eight-suite luxury hotel and alpine club in Jackson Hole’s Teton Village. Each of the hotel’s four-bedroom suites features a private jacuzzi, large open-format kitchens that can be fully prestocked before arrival, elegant dining rooms, a home theater, soaking tubs, and patios with fire pits. Guests will also have 24-hour access to the on-site spa and athletic club, which includes a fitness studio equipped with Peloton bikes, a yoga corner, heated outdoor infinity plunge pool, and cedar dry sauna. Here, you can ski and snowboard the day away in the Grand Tetons, or indulge in awesome, unique offerings such as a private photography experience in the Grand Teton National Park, a Bode Miller private coaching ski session, backcountry heli-skiing through the Jackson Hole wilderness, and a vintage sleigh ride dinner.

3275 Village Dr, Teton Village, WY 83025, calderahouse.com



HIGASHIYAMA NISEKO VILLAGE, A RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE

Photo Credit: Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton ReserveFor those who have always dreamed of skiing premium powder in the fairytale destination of Hokkaido, Japan, now is your chance to make your fantasy a reality. The property, which opened in December 2020, is positioned at the base of Mount Niseko Annupuri in the heart of Niseko Village, with over 2,100 acres of skiable terrain and access to extensive backcountry skiing as well as an international ski school, a dining and retail venue, an outdoor activity park, and two world-class golf courses. The inspiration behind the ultra-luxury resort lies in the Japanese proverb “Kachou Fuugetsu” (Flower, Bird, Wind, Moon) that encourages well-being through self-discoveries. Obviously, wellness would be important here, and so there is a holistic focus on wellness at the on-site spa, which offers tailored treatments and a traditional Japanese onsen with breathtaking views of Mount Yotei, the “Mount Fuji of Hokkaido.” The emphasis on well-being is also reflected in the culinary offerings, the philosophy behind which is “shun”, the celebration of seasonal produce harvested at its peak. After a day of skiing, relax in one of the resort’s 50 guest rooms and suites, which are all designed to frame nature via natural materials such as polished marble, fragrant cedarwood, and flame-brushed granite.

919-28 Soga, Niseko, Abuta District, Hokkaido 048-1522, Japan, ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/japan/higashiyama

THE LODGE AT BLUE SKY

Photo Credit: Lodge at Blue Sky

If adventure is your bag, the Lodge at Blue Sky will be your jam. This luxurious, 46-room mountain resort located on a private, 3,500-acre ranch outside of Park City, has debuted its new winter thrill program designed to highlight the best of Utah’s high desert topography in one day. This includes heli-skiing backcountry slopes in remote, high-alpine wilderness areas, a one-hour flight to nearby Moab to experience geological formations and the area’s famous red rock landscape by mountain bike, canyoneering, hiking, and Hummer tours. Fare prepared by James Beard award-winning chef Galen Zamarra

is just the icing on the cake.

27649 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship, UT 84017, aubergeresorts.com/bluesky

LES CHALETS DU MONT D’ARBOIS, MEGÈVE, A FOUR SEASONS HOTEL

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Megeve

Nestled in Val d’Arly within easy reach of the ski resorts of Rochebrune, Jaillet, and Côte 2000 in the heart of France’s wildly beautiful Megève ski area is the Four Seasons Hotel Megève. This property, which opened in late 2019, is a downright treasure. It not only provides direct access to the slopes of Mont d’Arbois, but it’s also so dang chic! Architect Bruno Legrand and interior decorator Pierre-Yves Rochon worked hand-in-hand with owners, the de Rothschild family, (yes, that de Rothschild family) to curate a glamorous space highlighted by pieces of furniture and art from Ariane de Rothschild’s personal collection. The 41-room property is comprised of three chalets named after Baroness Benjamin de Rothschild’s daughters Eve, Noémie, and Alice with contrasting textures and materials featured throughout, with lively fabrics and bold statement pieces adding a contemporary look. All chalets offer access to the one-Michelin-starred restaurant, Prima, and the Spa by Bamford, an Alpine retreat featuring a heated indoor/outdoor pool with underwater music. Because it is now owned and operated by the Four Seasons, travelers will experience the personalized luxury touch that the hotel group offers, such as a helicopter Ski Safari to discover Mont Blanc; dogsledding tours led by a musher; direct access to the resort’s famous Les Mandarines slope; snowmobiling; and fat biking. Those who prefer to stay in and watch the snow fall can do so from the Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Megève, one of the largest of its kind in the French Alps that houses six treatment rooms (including a VIP suite for couples), a sauna, hammam, sensory shower, fitness center, salon, barber, and an herbal tea room lounge.

447 Chem. de la Rocaille, 74120 Megève, France, fourseasons.com/megevechalets

CERVO MOUNTAIN RESORT

Photo Credit: Cervo Mountain ResortThe gorgeous Cervo Mountain Resort in Zermatt, Switzerland, one of the world’s most feted ski areas, debuted a new look early last year, making it even more of a prime choice for the jet set than ever before. Guests can expect 54 refreshed rooms and suites with three new alpine-focused concepts in nomad, alpinist, and huntsman styles with wooden surfaces, natural materials like granite and warm hues. Three in-house restaurants also reflect the property’s bid for sustainability, including Bazaar, which features a mostly plant-based menu; Ferdinand, which highlights regional dishes; and Madre Nostra, which focuses on naturally and locally procured fish and produce. Last but not least is the overhaul of Cervo’s Mountain Ashram Spa, which, as its name suggests, is an oasis in the midst of the mountains. Expect to find an herbal steam bath onsen, an outdoor sauna, tea yurt, Pilates, sound meditation, and yoga, among other supremely relaxing offerings.

Riedweg 156, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland, cervo.swiss

THE HYTHE VAIL

Photo Credit: The HytheNew for the winter season in the heart of the Rocky Mountains at the base of snowy hot spot Vail Mountain — within walking distance of the Eagle Bahn Condola — is The Hythe, Marriott International’s only Luxury Collection alpine resort in North America. All 344 rooms, inclusive of 22 suites and 16 residences, have been created by Wilson Ishihara Design to reflect the convivial local environment and the area’s natural beauty. These include elegant custom furniture and art pieces, a Wild West-focused theme punctuated with glamorous 60s touches and historic ski references, Calacatta marble quarried from the Rocky Mountain, marble flooring textured to evoke snow fall, carved black stone walls and Douglas fir siding wood panels inspired by an Alpine chalet. There are four culinary concepts here, too, all focused on local farm-to-table fare and inspired by an ‘Après All Day’ spirit (which can best be found at its lobby bar, 10th Mountain, a partnership with local brand 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company). When you factor in the property’s “Personal Adventure Stewards” (another partnership, this time with Adventure IO, a company hosted by pro athletes, local experts, and global brand ambassadors) and mile-high wellness at the Well & Being Spa, which features a recovery lounge, an altitude-combatting oxygen bar and Vail’s only Himalayan salt lounge, it’s right on the money that The Hythe’s namesake is “haven.” We couldn’t think of of a more apt description.

715 W Lionshead Cir, Vail, CO 81657, thehythevail.com

URBAN COWBOY CATSKILLS

Photo Credit: Gabriela Gabrielaa

Freedom is the predominant theme at Urban Cowboy, a gorgeous retreat in the Catskills that opened its doors in 2020. The romantic, the wanderer, and the adventurer are the targets of this luxury-meets-homey brand which also has locations in Brooklyn and Nashville. Here at the Lodge, a mountain escape on 68 acres in the Big Indian Wilderness inside of the 700,000-acre Catskills Park — only 2.5 hours from New York City — the ethos of cowboy culture is truly celebrated. Anticipate rustic luxury accommodations dating back to 1898 that have been artfully revived in Lyon Porter’s signature style of bold patterns, repurposed structures, and hand-picked Americana antiques, all of which are inspired by the power of nature. This retreat also happens to be a five-minute drive from Belleayre Mountain’s 171 skiable acres, 50 trails, two parks, and eight lifts, as well as the nearby hidden gem Plattekill Mountain.

37 Alpine Rd, Big Indian, NY 12410, urbancowboy.com/catskills

ROSA ALPINA

Photo Credit: Rosa Alpina

Rosa Alpina, which opened in December 2020 during the heart of the pandemic, was always going to be an incredible resort thanks to its prime location in the Italian mountain town of San Cassiano beneath the peaks of Lavarella and Conturines, and now is even more so thanks to its partnership with the Aman group. There’s a lot to love here besides the UNESCO World Heritage ski cred, including a majestic spa with two heated swimming pools, a Jacuzzi, hammam, cold plunge pool, yoga studio, and gym;the three Michelin-starred restaurant St. Hubertus, an 11-table affair courtesy of Chef Norbert Niederkofler; and endless arrays of winter sport activity in the nearby Pale Mountains. This winter, new offerings include the Silver Mirror Tour, which allows guests to visit a secret ice wall; a mindful skiing experience; and Peace of Mind, a guide-provided trek to hidden gems throughout the mountains, where sundowners and canapés can be enjoyed in consummate privacy in the shadow of the Dolomiti Superski region’s awe-inspiring views.

Strada Micurà de Rü, 20, 39036 San Cassiano BZ, Italy, rosalpina.it