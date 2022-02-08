Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

It’s undoubtedly a magical time in Aspen right now; it’s peak season, the mountains are pristine with snow, and the streets are teeming with locals and tourists wanting a piece of that magic. And while Aspen is known for its skiing and quaint mountain-town features, it’s also known for its fashion. And, Chanel is the latest addition on East Hyman Avenue. In fact, for the last several weeks since Aspen season officially started, the Chanel boutique opening has become quite the talk of the town—and it’s finally here.

This isn’t the first time Chanel has made an appearance in Aspen, though; this opening comes off the heels of two previous ephemeral boutique openings in 2014 and 2019—ultimately revealing the undeniable synergy between Aspen and Chanel. Located in the historically acclaimed Benton Building, this Chanel boutique spans 3,353-square feet, offering a dynamic collection of ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, along with watches and fine jewelry and a keen selection of fragrance and beauty—all in an elegantly intimate setting.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

From slope attire like goggles, gloves, snow boots, and skis to incredibly chic après looks from the Cruise 2021/22 collection as well as the Coco Neige collection, this boutique caters to all. There’s also a curation from the Cruise 2021/22 collection of trim jackets and denim printed with lucky talismans, all in the Maison’s iconic shades of black and white—an enduring reference to Chanel’s celebrated art of contrast as well as a nod to the style of Aspen. Guests can also discover the signature J12 watch in black or white ceramic on the boutique’s second floor, along with a selection from the Camélia and Coco Crush Fine Jewelry Collections. And to continue the Chanel No.5 centennial celebration, Chanel fragrances are also on display.

The Chanel Aspen boutique will be open through April 2022, and is located at 521 East Hyman Avenue Aspen, CO 81611.