Love is in the air. Can you feel it? From luxurious hotel stays to Michelin star multi-course meals. Haute Living has created a guide for the ultimate Valentine’s Day weekend in New York City.

BACCARAT HOTEL NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Baccarat Hotel New York

The Baccarat Hotel New York is the perfect Valentine’s Day backdrop. This year, the brand’s flagship hotel has curated premier offerings, including the “More Amour Package,” which features luxurious accommodations, breakfast in bed, Bollinger Champagne Brut Special Cuvee, Gabriel Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolates, and Baccarat Crystal Keepsake in a signature red gift box. The Baccarat Hotel is also offering a second package, “Romance and Style – Baccarat Hotel New York,” which serves as the ultimate Valentine’s Day celebration complete with luxuries at every turn. Amenities include a private 1-hour photo shoot with fashion photographer Lindsay Adler in Grand Salon or The Bar with digital image selection and styling for the photoshoot by celebrity stylist Cannon of The Cannon Media Group—with hair, makeup, and outfit selection. This also includes Keepsake Baccarat Mille Nuits Flutes, one 60-minute couples’ spa treatment at Spa de La Mer, daily breakfast in bed, a romantic Baccarat Keepsake Box filled with rose petals, and a five-course Valentine’s prefix dinner in the Grand Salon paired with champagne. 28 W 53rd St

CARBONE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carbone

This Valentine’s Day, Major Food Group’s infamous Italian restaurant Carbone is offering an intimate and luxurious four-course meal featuring the restaurant’s most iconic dishes, including Burrata with Caviar, Spicy Rigatoni, and the famed Veal Parmesan. 181 Thompson St.

THE FOUR SEASONS HOTEL NEW YORK DOWNTOWN

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons New York Downtown

Treat your loved one to an unforgettable experience at Four Seasons Downtown New York’s award-winning spa. The experience is masterfully curated by Eric Smith, the Director of Spa and Wellness. The “Downtown Duo” experience is a completely customizable treatment that’ll be sure to have sparks flying. Indulge in a poolside champagne toast for two, an infrared sauna session, a custom 60 or 90-minute couples’ massage, and light bites with champagne to finish. The package will be offered throughout the entire month of February. 27 Barclay St.

BENOIT

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Benoit

Alain Ducasse’s charming French bistro brings the city of love to midtown Manhattan. No one celebrates romance quite like the French; this year, Benoit will be hosting a live band with a side of French cuisine to create the perfect romantic atmosphere. 60 W 55th St

CATHÉDRALE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cathédrale

Dine at Cathédrale, Tao Group’s glamorous French-Mediterranean restaurant. Located at the Moxy East Village, the dramatic dining room designed by The Rockwell Group features 26-foot triple height ceilings adorned with massive wire sculptures. This sexy downtown destination serves as the perfect backdrop for a romantic evening. 112 E 11th St.

THE MUSKET ROOM

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Musket Room

This stylish downtown spot is known for its tasting menus and delicious vegan cuisine. Courtesy of Executive Chef Mary Attea, The Musket Room is offering two delectable tasting menus. For an exclusive post-meal delight, Executive Pastry Chef Camari Mick created a takeaway box called the “Petit Four Playlist of Love….and Hate.” Guest can pick from one of two boxes: one for lovers and one for haters, each with its own set of treats. In addition, each bonbon or petit four in the box is paired with a song that’s part of a themed playlist the purchaser will gain access to. 265 Elizabeth St.

LOTTE NEW YORK PALACE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LOTTE New York Palace

Celebrate love at this iconic New York City landmark. The Lotte New York Palace embraces Valentine’s Day spirit with a list of luxurious offerings. “The Gold Room Special” features a special cocktail and chocolate pairing, a rose champagne special, a specialty lobster slider, and a dessert. 455 Madison Ave.

SERAFINA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serafina

In honor of the day of love, Serafina has curated a specialty menu at all of its locations, including Meatpacking, Tribeca, and Broadway. This special menu will only be available on the 14th, so grab your valentine or galentine and enjoy a delicious Italian meal. 7 9th Ave.

THE ST. REGIS NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis New YorkThis Valentine’s Day, The St. Regis New York is partnering up with Flair Chocolatier, the luxury chocolate company, to debut a Valentine’s Day pop-up shop. Inspired by the iconic hotel, Flair Chocolatier will transform the Cognac Room into a chocolate lovers’ fantasy. From February 10-14, explore the exclusive St. Regis New York chocolate bar designed by Flair. Indulge in the vast selection of chocolates, including their signature rose-colored Belgian Ruby Chocolate Bars, French Dark Chocolate Bars, Marbled Chocolate Truffles, and more. Chocolate tastings and Valentine’s Day gift boxes are also available to make the day extra special.2 E 55th St.

DIRTY FRENCH

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dirty FrenchLocated in the Ludlow Hotel Major Food Group’s downtown favorite Dirty French is showcasing its flair with a three-course menu; choose from a range of classics, including the Foie Gras en Brik, Tuna Tartare, Steak au Poivre, and Chocolate Gateau. 180 Ludlow St.

VESTRY

Photo Credit: Courtesy of VestryShaun Hergatt’s Michelin starred SoHo hotspot, Vestry, is the ideal place to celebrate the day of love. They are offering a special four-course menu. Highlights such as caviar, Wagyu beef & cheek, and a Baked Alaska for two. 246 Spring St.