On Saturday, January 29th, the iconic Pegasus World Cup returns to Gulfstream Park. An event that has curated an entertainment experience like no other, Pegasus World Cup has been setting a new precedent for luxury Thoroughbred racing in Miami since 2017. However, this year marks an unforgettable one.

Photo Credit: Cris Morales

According to Jimmy Vargas, the CEO of 1/ST EXPERIENCE—the innovation-focused hospitality and entertainment division of 1/ST, the 2022 Pegasus World Cup is all about firsts. “Our goal for Pegasus World Cup is always to produce a race day experience where guests can expect the unexpected,” says Vargas. A legendary year, indeed, this year, Gulfstream Park will unveil Hallandale’s newest hospitality hot spot, the Carousel Club, where DJ Cassidy will bring his critically acclaimed groundbreaking series, ‘Pass the Mic’ to the stage for the very first time.

The musical experience will also feature legendary artists including Ja Rule, Lil’ Kim, Mase, and special surprise performers. Taking his transformative format to yet another level, DJ Cassidy will literally ‘Pass The Mic’ live from icon to icon on a custom bespoke stage, creating a truly unique musical concept exclusively for this year’s event.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cassidy Podell

In the trackside Carousel Club, world-renowned ultraclub E11EVEN Miami is partnering with Breakwater Hospitality Group (operating partners of Carousel Club) to host VIPs. Gala, South Beach’s newest lounge, will host a VIP Garden, and Davidoff will have a Cigar Lounge where guests can enjoy signature cocktails like the Pink Jockey made with Tito’s Vodka, Tequila Reimagined with Casatera and iconic rosė Whispering Angel in the garden.

Over in the Flamingo Room, Faena Live will be bringing their popular immersive cabaret, Tryst, where The h.wood Group’s modern-day supper club Delilah will be serving their elegant American fare. “This will also be the first time Faena brings Tryst, their immersive burlesque show, out of the Faena Theater and to Gulfstream Park to entertain guests between the races,” adds Vargas.

Photo Credit: Jeff Evrard.

Pegasus World Cup is partnering with Baccarat, the renowned French luxury brand internationally acclaimed as the leader in exclusive crystal products, as the event’s Official Trophy Purveyor for the second year. “We are very excited about all of the new partners we have onboard this year. Each partner represents the best of the best. It’s going to be a spectacular day,” explains Vargas.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Baccarat

The winning owners, trainers, and jockeys from the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series races will be presented with Championship Rings designed by local Miami jeweler Boodaddy Diamonds.

There’s no denying that the 2022 Pegasus World Cup will be the event of the winter in Miami. To purchase tickets, visit the website here—individual tickets are now on sale to the public and range in price from $79 to $1,250 and include a variety of levels for every race day experience. And, to book a premier experience, Luxury Suites and Ultra VIP packages range from $25,000 to $50,000 and are available by contacting premiumseating@pegasusworldcup.com.

The excitement of the 2022 Pegasus World Cup, including coverage of the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational and the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, will be broadcast live on NBC from 4:30-6:00 pm E.T. on Saturday, January 29th. For more information, visit the website here.