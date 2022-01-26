Photo Credit: Courtesy of The BreakersIn a typical town, Main Street is renowned for bringing together familiar faces and friendly smiles along with an old-fashioned ice general store with an ice cream parlor and the tantalizing aromas of just-brewed coffee and baked goods straight from the oven. The same can be said for Main Street at Via Flagler by the Breakers—a signature boutique that offers coffee, fresh-made donuts, ice cream, and an array of other specialty items. But, Main Street at Via Flagler is anything but typical—because, after all, this is Palm Beach.

Located just minutes from the iconic Breakers Luxury Palm Beach Resort on Royal Poinciana Way (Palm Beach’s original Main Street), Main Street by The Breakers offers an elevated experience that blends a classic café with a contemporary boutique. This 3,000-square-foot trendy coffeehouse and retail destination boasts a playful aesthetic enlivened with bold graphics and imbued with spirited shades of blue. It’s the vision of world-renowned hospitality design firm Tihany Design– also The Breakers’ longtime creative force – which has been skillfully executed by Dailey Janssen Architects. Arched windows overlook Main Street, ushering in natural light into the space.

Main Street features coffee, freshly made donuts, craft ice cream, gifts, home décor, and more. Unique accessories, stationery, and assorted newspapers, magazines, and books are also available. “Main Street is an enticing and convenient destination to leisurely shop and relax with a delicious cup of coffee while watching our signature donuts being made with your choice of toppings, such as chocolate with rainbow sprinkles, butterscotch macadamia, coconut, cinnamon sugar, and glazed,” John Zoller, the Senior Vice President of Retail Operations at The Breakers explains.

As the second off-site shop at Via Flagler, it has become one of the island’s most desirable retail locations—and the result is a hefty $28.3 million investment beyond the $25M (on average) The Breakers allocates annually to enhancing and revitalizing the property. The Breakers Main Street is setting the standard for more elevated dining and retail experiences yet to come.

But for now, pull up a bistro chair, grab a barista-made latte and your decadent donut of choice, and while away the hours at Main Street—a coffee house that’s anything but mainstream.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The BreakersMain Street is located at 223 Royal Poinciana Way and is open daily from 6:30 AM – 9 PM. For more information visit viaflager.com