Photo Credit: Courtesy of 111SkinThe season of gift-giving is upon us, and for your skincare-obsessed loved one, there is no gift quite like premier skincare brand 111Skin’s The Diamond Edit. The ultra-luxurious set, complete with 111Skin’s Intensive line, is the ultimate indulgence this holiday season.

Embodying the brand’s dedication to delivering products of unprecedented quality garnering real results, the robust collection featured in The Diamond Edit work to restore the skin’s youthful glow—a gift as precious as a diamond. Encased in a sleek lacquered black box with a pull-out drawer that is on-par with the most decadent of jewelry boxes, perfect for displaying on the vanity.

The collection consists of beloved products of the brand like the Vitamin C Brightening Booster, Celestial Black Diamond Cream, Contour Firming Mask, three Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks, and more, devoted to transforming dull, aging skin into bright, lifted, and renewed skin. For Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, MD, Founder of 111Skin, and renowned Plastic Surgeon, there is true luxury in bringing efficacious products into the home. “We develop products using innovative formulas that are engineered using the most sophisticated methods for efficient penetration of the skin and the highest levels of efficacy. We strive to bring the best of Harley Street to your home, creating skincare that can replicate in-clinic treatments, all while feeling opulently indulgent and sensorial pleasure,” quotes Dr. Yannis Alexandrides.

After the challenges of holiday travels last year, moments together will be more precious than ever. And while The Diamond Edit’s offering is everything your skin could possibly ask for, this holiday season, 111Skin is gifting the ultimate beauty luxury through this collection: confidence.

To shop The Diamond Edit and other holiday giftings, visit the 111Skin website here.