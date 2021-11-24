Pierce Brosnan
Haute Wine + Spirits
Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out What Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Really Prefers During Our Casa Don Ramon Tequila Tasting
NICKY HILTON
Cover Story
How To Have It All: Words Of Advice From Heiress And Entrepreneur Nicky Hilton Rothschild
TONY ROBBINS
Cover Story
Tony Robbins: The Real Reasons I Give Back
Kristaps Porzingis
Cover Story
Are You Surprised That Dallas Mavericks Star Kristaps Porzingis Owns A Unicorn Costume? Neither Are We.
Nikola Vucevic
Cover Story
Why Chicago Bulls All-Star Nikola Vučević Is Really A Jedi In Disguise

Give The Gift Of Luxurious Skin With The Diamond Edit By 111Skin

Haute Beauty, News

The Diamond Edit By 111SkinPhoto Credit: Courtesy of 111SkinThe season of gift-giving is upon us, and for your skincare-obsessed loved one, there is no gift quite like premier skincare brand 111Skin’s The Diamond EditThe ultra-luxurious set, complete with 111Skin’s Intensive line, is the ultimate indulgence this holiday season. 

Embodying the brand’s dedication to delivering products of unprecedented quality garnering real results, the robust collection featured in The Diamond Edit work to restore the skin’s youthful glow—a gift as precious as a diamond. Encased in a sleek lacquered black box with a pull-out drawer that is on-par with the most decadent of jewelry boxes, perfect for displaying on the vanity. 

The Diamond Edit By 111SkinPhoto Credit: Courtesy of 111Skin

The collection consists of beloved products of the brand like the Vitamin C Brightening Booster, Celestial Black Diamond Cream, Contour Firming Mask, three Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks, and more, devoted to transforming dull, aging skin into bright, lifted, and renewed skin. For Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, MD, Founder of 111Skin, and renowned Plastic Surgeon, there is true luxury in bringing efficacious products into the home. “We develop products using innovative formulas that are engineered using the most sophisticated methods for efficient penetration of the skin and the highest levels of efficacy. We strive to bring the best of Harley Street to your home, creating skincare that can replicate in-clinic treatments, all while feeling opulently indulgent and sensorial pleasure,” quotes Dr. Yannis Alexandrides.

The Diamond Edit By 111Skin
The Diamond Edit, $2,000; available to purchase here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 111Skin

After the challenges of holiday travels last year, moments together will be more precious than ever. And while The Diamond Edit’s offering is everything your skin could possibly ask for, this holiday season, 111Skin is gifting the ultimate beauty luxury through this collection: confidence. 

To shop The Diamond Edit and other holiday giftings, visit the 111Skin website here. 

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
De Beers High Jewelry
Celebrities
November 24, 2021
De Beers Celebrates Its Extravagant High Jewelry Collection With A Special Manhattan Soiree
By Adrienne Faurote
Salvatore Ferragamo's House Of Gifts
Fashion
November 24, 2021
Introducing Salvatore Ferragamo’s House Of Gifts: The Premier Virtual Holiday Shopping Destination
By Adrienne Faurote
News
November 24, 2021
Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Global Superstar Headliner Doja Cat Performing New Year’s Day
By Gabriel Pessoa
News
November 24, 2021
Maddox Gallery Returns To Art Miami 2021
By Gabriel Pessoa

Los Angeles

New York

Miami