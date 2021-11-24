Haute Living x MOCA x Mayacamas Vineyards Hosted An Exclusive Exhibition In North Miami

Haute Living, the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, and Mayacamas Vineyards hosted an exclusive exhibition preview for VIP guests at the museum on November 18. The evening included an exhibition tour of “My Name is Maryan” led by guest curator Alison M. Gingeras, followed by a decadent dinner with a wine tasting experience with Braiden Albrecht, Winemaker at Mayacamas Vineyards.

“My Name is Maryan” is a monographic presentation of four decades of paintings, sculptures, drawings, and films by the iconoclastic, ground-breaking Polish-born artist Maryan. The first holistic exploration of Maryan’s inspiring and defiant life and work, “My Name Is Maryan” seeks to build kinship with Maryan’s story and Miami’s diverse and thriving immigrant community.

Guests then enjoyed a three-course meal catered by MG Events. Menu items included Tomato Carpaccio, Filet Mignon, Alaskan Salmon, Artichoke Risotto, and an assortment of coffee and desserts. Each course was also paired with unique Mayacamas wines including the 2019 Chardonnay and the 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon.

All in all, it was a very enjoyable night filled with beautiful art, wine, and delicious food!