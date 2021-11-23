Photo Credit: Pendry West Hollywood

Your handy guide for where to go if you feel like eating, drinking and making merry in Los Angeles — minus the mess of cooking at home this Thanksgiving.

Photo Credit: Pendry West Hollywood

Pendry West Hollywood rings in its first holiday season with French-inspired holiday desserts by Pastry Chef François Behuet as well as festive holiday cocktails. Currently, this new WeHo hot spot is serving up freshly-baked seasonal pies, available at Wolfgang Puck’s Ospero. From classic pumpkin pie to pumpkin cheesecake, pecan pie and more, Chef François and team have created a holiday pastry case to envy.

Photo Credit: Terranea

Terranea, enjoy holiday classics set with an elegant backdrop of scenic views at mar’sel; holiday favorites served family style and traditional served buffets at catalina kitchen; Asian-inspired specialties at bashi; cozy and casual meals at Nelson’s with panoramic views of the California coast; touchdown-worthy bites at the Lobby Bar and Terrace; festive treats to satisfy any sweet tooth at sea beans; and in-room dining to indulge on their private terrace or patio. On Thanksgiving, the hotel is offering up an amazing Champagne brunch buffet that includes festive carving stations, fruit and salad bar, charcuterie, dessert bar and more. Champagne is included to give a toast of thanks. There’s also live entertainment. Feel like eating at home? The property also offers gourmet meals to go — vegan or traditional — prepared by Terranea ‘s chefs with a fresh approach and an emphasis on seasonal and local ingredients. And last but not least, there’s even a way of getting fit and walking off all the desserts to come with a Turkey Day Hike around the 102-acre resort on Thanksgiving Day. At the gorgeous oceanfront retreatenjoy holiday classics set with an elegant backdrop of scenic views at mar’sel; holiday favorites served family style and traditional served buffets at catalina kitchen; Asian-inspired specialties at bashi; cozy and casual meals at Nelson’s with panoramic views of the California coast; touchdown-worthy bites at the Lobby Bar and Terrace; festive treats to satisfy any sweet tooth at sea beans; and in-room dining to indulge on their private terrace or patio. On Thanksgiving, the hotel is offering up an amazing Champagne brunch buffet that includes festive carving stations, fruit and salad bar, charcuterie, dessert bar and more. Champagne is included to give a toast of thanks. There’s also live entertainment. Feel like eating at home? The property also offers gourmet meals to go — vegan or traditional — prepared by‘s chefs with a fresh approach and an emphasis on seasonal and local ingredients. And last but not least, there’s even a way of getting fit and walking off all the desserts to come with a Turkey Day Hike around the 102-acre resort on Thanksgiving Day.

Photo Credit: The London West Hollywood

Head to the London West Hollywood for a superb three-course meal this turkey day. Highlights of the menu include starters such as Pumpkin and Potato Gnocchi with Truffle Butter; Butternut Squash Veloute with Pumpernickle Croutons; Fresh Burrata with Charred Onion, Sweet Basil Pesto and Grilled Zucchini. Standout entrees include Braised Beef Short Ribs with Beet Risotto; Baked Salmon Wellington; Tandoori Spiced Cauliflower Steak. For a more traditional option, there’s a Free Range Turkey with Cornbread and Wild Mushroom Stuffing served with Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Carrots, Brussel Sprouts and Cranberry Relish. Sweet endings include Pumpkin Flan, their signature English Toffee Pudding and a Caramelized Apple Tartin for Two, among other options.

Photo Credit: Peninsula Beverly Hills

The Peninsula Beverly Hills offers an upscale and inviting atmosphere perfect for loved ones to gather and celebrate all they are thankful for. From a new Thanksgiving afternoon tea service with seasonally inspired teas set to the sounds of a live harpist, and a fabulous to-go offering, to a spectacular experience at the hotel’s signature restaurant, The Belvedere, complete with free-flowing champagne and live music, is a treat for all.

Photo Credit: Alex Golova/Barton G.

Whimsical wonderland Barton G. Los Angeles is serving up a three-course feast from Executive Chef Attila Bollok. The reimagined take on traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes a Roasted Squash, Toasted Hazelnut, Cranberry, Caramel Apple Salad; Confit Turkey Breast & Leg, Brown Butter Sage Stuffing, Smoked Gravy and more; finished with a Spiced Pumpkin Mousse with Salted Bourbon Caramel for $85/person.

Photo Credit: Shutters on the Beach

Have a true SoCal Thanksgiving — and by “true” we mean “by the beach” — Shutters on the Beach, specifically. Its restaurant, 1 Pico, will serve a three-course menu that will highlight the Thanksgiving classics with a twist from new Executive Chef Sean Michael Runyon. Featuring vegan options and festive cocktails, options include starters like Pumpkin Soup and dishes that celebrate the hotel’s oceanfront locale like Lobster Tartine, Hamachi Crudo, and Oyster on the Shell. Hearty entrees include Heritage Turkey with all of the Thanksgiving fixings, Braised Short Rib, Pan Seared Diver Scallops and more. Pumpkin Cheesecake, Apple Pie Bites, and Vegan Almond Chocolate Tartes complete the meal with a sweet finish.

Photo Credit: Playa Provisions

For those opting to have someone take care of their holiday cooking, look no further than Playa Provisions’ Dine-In Thanksgiving menu (offered from 1pm – 6pm), featuring a Chicory and Apple Salad starter, as well as a traditional Thanksgiving Plate including an assortment of white and dark meat turkey with all the fixings (yams with earl grey marshmallows, green beans with almonds, potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce), and a choice of two desserts. Celebrity Chef and Top Chef winner Brooke Williamson‘s pies are also the perfect to-go or dine-in option, with flavors including Pumpkin, Apple Cranberry Crumble, and Bourbon Pecan. The restaurant will also be offering assorted drinks to-go, great for those looking for a hostess gift and a perfect addition to a to-go order. Canned drink flavors include the Del Rey, which is a spicy cucumber margarita, as well as pre-batched Old Fashioneds. Growler’s of beer and wine will also be available to-go.