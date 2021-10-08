W Boston Opens Swanky Beer Garden @ W

Just in time for the weekend (not to mention Oktoberfest season), W Boston has officially opened Beer Garden @ W, an indoor beer garden complete with 10-tap draft system featuring locally made beer from Dorchester Brewing Company.

From curated flights of DBco beers sent direct to hotel guests to specialty cocktails featuring DBco beers and ciders, Beer Garden @ W offers something for everyone on the new cocktail and small bites menu.

Photo Credit: Michael Blanchard

How did the partnership with Dorchester Brewing Company come about? “As part of our DNA with the W brand, we are always looking to engage with the local community,” Gurkirat Singh, general manager at W Boston told us. “The W Lounge is popular with locals and we wanted to do something new this season and thought a beer garden would be an interesting concept bringing it indoors just in time for Oktoberfest. We really wanted to find a local partner that we could resonate with and they could help guide us in opening this beer garden. Matt Malloy, who is the owner of Dorchester Brewing Company, oozes a passion for brewing and we loved his energy. His philosophy resonates with our brand, hiring locally and very much into being an inclusive part of the community that the partnership just made sense.”

As for the beer garden, what can we expect to find? “It will be a relaxing place for the local community and traveling hotel guests to walk in and grab a beer in a garden setting,” Singh said. “It’s everything you would expect to see in an outdoor garden, but indoors. We will be offering locally brewed, extremely fresh beers on tap as well. If you aren’t into beers, there are a lot of sours and spritzes that we will be incorporating into beer-infused cocktails. It will all be paired up with food created by our chef so you can expect to see items that you would in a traditional beer garden like bratwursts, pretzels with beer infused cheese, and braised beef sliders. We will be taking the influence from the brewery into our food offerings as well.”

Photo Credit: Michael Blanchard

With W Boston’s core business as a hotel, W Boston is looking forward to curating experiences for their guests. “With the beer garden, we will have the ability to showcase a curated flight of beers for guests in their hotel room,” he added. “We offer packages that include a personalized beer stein and tour of the brewery. We are excited to be offering the beer garden now through the spring and at that time, we may look at the opportunity to then bring it outdoors.”

Keep an eye out for in-room beers that include DBco’s Neponset Gold, a Golden Ale; Galaxy Lights, a Session New England IPA, Light Year Journey, a New England IPA along with their seasonal, rotating sour.

Photo Credit: Michael Blanchard