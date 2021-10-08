Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

It’s no secret that the Louis Vuitton show is always one of the most highly-anticipated runway shows throughout Paris Fashion Week, closing out the month-long multi-city fashion weeks on a high note. And, this season was no different. Nicolas Ghesquière notes that the Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection is an invitation to le grand bal of Time. The concept of time is a theme woven into the intricate DNA of the luxury Maison as the brand continues to evolve into the modern era while never losing sight of the pristine craftsmanship that is Louis Vuitton. This year marks an exceptionally time for the Maison as they have been celebrating its 200th birthday through a series of installments and experiences honoring the brand’s heritage.

For Spring-Summer 2022, Ghesquière sees clothing as the conduit from yesterday to today—and most importantly, the present moment. To set the scene, the Louvre’s Passage Richelieu was adorned with grandiose chandeliers illuminating the runway. From beautifully beaded jackets styled with contemporary denim styles to exaggerated collars and extravagant silhouettes, Ghesquière demonstrates the complex intersection of time through the design, ultimately creating visual works of art. Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look into Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 fashion show—and prepare to be in awe of the beauty of time through Ghesquière’s eyes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton