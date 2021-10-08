Jeffrey Wright
Cover Story
Bond, Batman And Bernard Lowe: A Banner Year For Jeffrey Wright
William H. Macy
Cover Story
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era
William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe

Le Grand Ball Of Time: Inside Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show In Paris

Fashion, News

 

Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show In ParisPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

It’s no secret that the Louis Vuitton show is always one of the most highly-anticipated runway shows throughout Paris Fashion Week, closing out the month-long multi-city fashion weeks on a high note. And, this season was no different. Nicolas Ghesquière notes that the Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection is an invitation to le grand bal of Time. The concept of time is a theme woven into the intricate DNA of the luxury Maison as the brand continues to evolve into the modern era while never losing sight of the pristine craftsmanship that is Louis Vuitton. This year marks an exceptionally time for the Maison as they have been celebrating its 200th birthday through a series of installments and experiences honoring the brand’s heritage.

For Spring-Summer 2022, Ghesquière sees clothing as the conduit from yesterday to today—and most importantly, the present moment. To set the scene, the Louvre’s Passage Richelieu was adorned with grandiose chandeliers illuminating the runway. From beautifully beaded jackets styled with contemporary denim styles to exaggerated collars and extravagant silhouettes, Ghesquière demonstrates the complex intersection of time through the design, ultimately creating visual works of art. Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look into Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 fashion show—and prepare to be in awe of the beauty of time through Ghesquière’s eyes. 

Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show In ParisPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show In ParisPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show In ParisPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show In ParisPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show In ParisPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Nelson Makamo
Art
October 8, 2021
One On One With South African Artist Nelson Makamo On The Intention Behind His First-Ever Solo U.S. Show
By Laura Schreffler
Chanel's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear Show
Fashion
October 8, 2021
Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear Show Brought Back Runway Magic
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
October 8, 2021
W Boston Opens Swanky Beer Garden @ W
By Kellie Speed
Parker McKenna
Celebrities
October 8, 2021
“Games People Play” Star Parker McKenna Gets Personal About Self-Care
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami