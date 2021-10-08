Jeffrey Wright
Cover Story
Bond, Batman And Bernard Lowe: A Banner Year For Jeffrey Wright
William H. Macy
Cover Story
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era
William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe

Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear Show Brought Back Runway Magic

Fashion, News

Chanel's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

It is often said that fashion is the reflection of time, whether the clothing is a direct interruption of the current cultural climate or a call to the past for inspiration. For Virginie Viard of Chanel, the feeling of nostalgia played a significant role this season. Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear show in Paris transported the audience back to the iconic catwalk culture of the 1980s, emphasizing the dynamic relationship between clothing, models, and photographers. “It’s a magical object [the camera] and a sexy gesture, which evokes so many memories,” recalls Viard in the show notes. “I used to love the sound of flashbulbs going off at the shows in the eighties when the models were on a raised runway. I wanted to recapture that emotion.” And, indeed, she did.

Chanel's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

To recreate the infectious runway energy, Chanel elevated the catwalk at the Grand Palais Éphémère, where the photographers would flood the surrounding sides for the perfect shot at the start of the show, synonymous with the late ’80s and early ’90s. Photography has always been at the pulse of the Maison’s DNA, Viard explains: “Karl Lagerfeld used to photograph the CHANEL campaigns himself. Today, I call upon photographers. I love the way that they see CHANEL. It supports and inspires me.” In fact, prior to the show, photographers Inez & Vinoodh produced a series of portraits of five women featuring five silhouettes from the collection imagined by Virginie Viard. Behind and in front of the camera, Lily-Rose Depp, Rebecca Dayan, Quannah Chasinghorse-Potts, Alma Jodorowsky, and JENNIE embody the intimate relationship between the photographer and the model—a relationship Lagerfeld cherished. 

Chanel's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

From simple swimwear silhouettes in a sophisticated, contrasting black and white color palette and mini skirts paired with the iconic tweed jackets to the grand, colorful butterfly wings on chiffon, the Spring-Summer 2022 collection was undoubtedly Viard’s cheeky yet romantic vision of Chanel—and one that evoked the magic of the runway.

PORTRAITS BY INEZ & VINOODH

Chanel's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear Show
Alma Jodorowsky
Chanel's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear Show
Jennie
Chanel's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear Show
Quannah Chasinghorse
Chanel's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear Show
Rebecca Dayan
Chanel's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear Show
Lily-Rose Depp
PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Nelson Makamo
Art
October 8, 2021
One On One With South African Artist Nelson Makamo On The Intention Behind His First-Ever Solo U.S. Show
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
October 8, 2021
W Boston Opens Swanky Beer Garden @ W
By Kellie Speed
Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show In Paris
Fashion
October 8, 2021
Le Grand Ball Of Time: Inside Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show In Paris
By Adrienne Faurote
Parker McKenna
Celebrities
October 8, 2021
“Games People Play” Star Parker McKenna Gets Personal About Self-Care
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami