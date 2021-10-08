Season after season, Paris always closes fashion month with a bit of magic. Perhaps it’s the intoxicating energy of the City of Love or the joie de vivre of the French Maisons that makes Paris Fashion Week so special—and this year was no different. From the week opening under the lights of the Eiffel Tower at the iconic Saint Laurent runway show to closing with jaw-dropping shows like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Miu Miu, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 runways did not disappoint. Expect flirty yet sophisticated cut-outs, short skirt length proportions accentuating the legs, and impeccable tailoring to come this spring from Paris from some of our favorite luxury houses.
Ahead, discover Haute Living’s top looks from Paris Fashion Week that will dominate the Spring/Summer 2022 season.
GIVENCHY
SAINT LAURENT
CHRISTIAN DIOR
CHLOÉ
CHANEL
MARGIELA
LANVIN
ALEXANDRE VAUTHIER
LOUIS VUITTON
VALENTINO
MIU MIU
BALENCIAGA
STELLA MCCARTNEY
BALMAIN
