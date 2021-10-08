Jeffrey Wright
Haute Living’s Top Looks From Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Fashion, News

Season after season, Paris always closes fashion month with a bit of magic. Perhaps it’s the intoxicating energy of the City of Love or the joie de vivre of the French Maisons that makes Paris Fashion Week so special—and this year was no different. From the week opening under the lights of the Eiffel Tower at the iconic Saint Laurent runway show to closing with jaw-dropping shows like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Miu Miu, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 runways did not disappoint. Expect flirty yet sophisticated cut-outs, short skirt length proportions accentuating the legs, and impeccable tailoring to come this spring from Paris from some of our favorite luxury houses. 

Ahead, discover Haute Living’s top looks from Paris Fashion Week that will dominate the Spring/Summer 2022 season. 

GIVENCHY

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

SAINT LAURENT

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

CHRISTIAN DIOR

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

CHLOÉ

r Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chloé

CHANEL

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

MARGIELA

LANVIN

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lanvin

ALEXANDRE VAUTHIER

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier

LOUIS VUITTON

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

VALENTINO

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Valentino

MIU MIU

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

BALENCIAGA

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

STELLA MCCARTNEY

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

BALMAIN

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balmain

Los Angeles

New York

Miami