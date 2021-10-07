The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Is Back With Luxury, Lifestyle At The Helm

The greatest boat show on the seven seas will feature the return of the Superyacht Village and exclusive rooftop parties

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (September 28, 2021) – The 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) – taking place Wednesday, October 27th through Sunday, October 31st, 2021 at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center – will bring the ultimate in luxury yachts and cutting-edge marine technology. FLIBS, owned by the Marine Industry Association of South Florida and managed by Informa Markets, offers the largest in-water presence of boats and marine exhibits in the world. It will be a show-stopping event over the course of five days filled with unforgettable activations, including the return of the Superyacht Village, Windward VIP Club, and AquaZone, and the premiere of the Fort Lauderdale Concours.

“The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has been a leader in showcasing the most luxurious yachts and innovative marine products,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows for Informa Markets. “From the return of the Superyacht Village to the expansive AquaZone, the 2021 show is expected to continue raising the bar on high-end boating experiences for guests seeking adventures out on the water.”

Superyacht Village

Making its way back to this year’s show is the luxurious Superyacht Village, an exclusive marina that will showcase spectacular yachts as well as renowned shipyards, personal submarines, and exotic collectible automotive items.

The 62nd annual FLIBS will set the stage for highly anticipated debuts of megayachts by world-class manufacturers such as Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Princess Yachts, and the Ferretti Group. Among the yachts that will be making their grand entrances include the first-ever Trideck superyacht from Azimut Yachts, equipped with three decks in one spectacular vessel. Fit for the ultimate lifestyle of luxury and leisure, the Azimut Grande Trideck offers four terraces perfect for sunbathing, dining, and adventure. The innovative Trideck also includes a “Hotel Mode,” a sustainable element of the superyacht that allows guests to enjoy the open waters in the most peaceful silence while contributing zero emissions.

Windward VIP Club

After enjoying the impressive and unique display of superyachts and luxury vessels, the Windward VIP Club at FLIBS – in partnership with Douglas Elliman Real Estate –

will provide guests with an exclusive indoor and outdoor sanctuary to relish in the excitement of the boat show. With shore and water views alongside a premium open bar and gourmet food offerings, the Windward Club is the perfect setting to enjoy FLIBS in style.

Fort Lauderdale Concours

For visitors looking for an exclusive party accentuated by vintage collectibles, fine cocktails, and live music, the Fort Lauderdale Concours event at FLIBS will be your ideal Friday night event. Curated by the creators of The New York City Concours and taking place at the Las Olas parking lot rooftop – with stunning views of the city’s picturesque beach, Intracoastal waterway, and downtown skyline – guests can kick back and luxuriate among galleries of classic cars, high-end sneaker curation, and live entertainment from the Valerie Tyson Band, an eight-piece electrifying band specializing in top 40 popular music, Jazz, Classic Rock, R&B, and Reggae as well as sounds by international DJ Anna de Ferran aka ADF.

AquaZone

For thrill-seekers and water lovers alike, FLIBS is set to wow guests with an exciting and engaging attraction at the AquaZone. Developed by Nautical Ventures – which is one of the largest exhibitors at the show occupying over 44,000 square feet and representing 23 brands – the AquaZone is designed to give boat show-goers an upfront and personal experience with a variety of water sports and innovative marine products. Featuring products such as the Hobie Mirage Lynx to the HydroFlyer, the AquaZone will deliver a thrilling ride for attendees.

“As one of the largest exhibitors at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, we are thrilled to connect with newcomers and seasoned guests looking for adventures out on the water,” said Roger Moore, Chairman, and CEO of Nautical Ventures. “Whether visitors are looking for a kayak, a luxury floating platform, or the latest in electric yacht toys the AquaZone has a product for everyone – and we are excited to connect customers with the perfect product at the boat show.”

FLIBS is a major economic driver benefitting the marine industry, the city of Fort Lauderdale, and the state of Florida with a total statewide economic impact of $1.3 billion as a result of the 2019 show and over $714 million in products sold over the 5-day event. With over 80 percent of the show taking place in open-air outdoor spaces, FLIBS will continue to offer a safe, open-air experience for exhibitors, visitors, and the local community to enjoy the greatest boat show on the seven seas.



To purchase your tickets for the 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, please visit www.flibs.com/en/attend/tickets.html.

For more information about the Superyacht Village, the Windward VIP Experience, and the Nautical Ventures AquaZone, please visit www.flibs.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion, and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About the Marine Industries Association of South Florida

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida is the largest trade organization in the Southeast United States dedicated to promoting, protecting, and growing the 121,000 middle-class jobs in Broward County and 149,000 jobs regionally driving the economic output to $12.5 billion regionally. Created in 1961, the not-for-profit trade group is focused on the sound growth of the marine industry in the South Florida Region to benefit its members and their customers, communities, and the environment. The Association has over 500 members in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties and is the owner of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. For more information, please visit: www.miasf.org.