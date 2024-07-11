Celebrity Artist Romero Britto Expands His Brand With Three New Stores In South Florida This Summer

Photo Credit: BRITTO Central Inc

Romero Britto, an artist who is celebrated globally for his vibrant and iconic visual art and the founder of the brand BRITTO, is thrilled to announce that the brand will be opening three new BRITTO stores this summer. BRITTO has been able to quickly expand its retail stores and franchises around the world, with five new stores opening in South Florida in less than a year. BRITTO aims to inspire happiness by sharing his art with a larger audience through fine art, collectibles, and lifestyle products that are available for purchase at his unique retail locations. BRITTO aims to open in more than 2,000 locations around the world, with over 180 of those locations across the United States.

BRITTO’s three new South Florida stores will be located at Dadeland Mall, Las Olas Boulevard, and the Town Center at Boca Raton. These new store locations will complement the other store locations the brand opened in the past year in Brickell City Center and Aventura Mall and the existing stores in Miami Beach and Miami International Airport to solidify BRITTO’s presence in South Florida and make its vibrant pieces accessible and available to a wider audience.

“I am thrilled to share my art with a wider audience, extending beyond the traditional canvas to reach wonderful communities across the U.S. and around the globe,” said Romero Britto.

Photo Credit: BRITTO Central Inc

On June 15th, 2024, BRITTO opened its new store in Miami’s historic Dadeland Mall and Romero Britto is excited for the openings of the stores on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale and in Town Center at Boca Raton.

On July 12, 2024, the grand opening of the BRITTO store at 816 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, across from El Camino, will take place, and Romero Brito is thrilled to make a personal appearance. Collectors and fans will be able to meet and connect with Romero Britto and also have the opportunity to get their merchandise and art signed by Britto and take photos with the artist.

Photo Credit: BRITTO Central Inc

“We are excited to expand our chain of BRITTO® retail stores and franchises across the globe. The opening in Las Olas Boulevard is a solidification of our presence in South Florida. Our plan is to expand to over 180 locations in the USA and more than 2,000 worldwide, delivering joy and inspiration through a unique retail experience that allows people to connect with art in their everyday lives,” commented Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO® Group and Romero’s business partner.

The Fort Lauderdale community is invited to experience the exciting opening of this new BRITTO store and engage with the inspiring art. Britto’s mission is to inspire happiness and connection through art, and this vibrant celebration of creativity, color, and joy will do just that through its unique retail experience.