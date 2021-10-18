Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly

From New York and Miami to Houston and Topanga, Haute Perfumery Maison, Parfums de Marly, has been on an exciting journey the last several weeks unveiling its latest indulgence: Oriana. Known for aromatic emulations of French history with a contemporary and refined perspective, Parfums de Marly continues to add sophisticated compositions to its prestigious repertoire—and Oriana is no exception. In fact, Oriana is a sweet, nostalgic delicacy that embodies the ethos of Parfums de Marly, which is the art of dressing with one’s fragrance. The French Maison believes that our perfumes should match how we feel; for instance, light, airy aromas when we feel joyous or warm, seductive scents when we feel desirable—it is truly an art.

To introduce the full-body fragrance that is Oriana, Parfums de Marly partnered with notable retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue (in New York and Miami) and Nordstrom (in Houston and Topanga) to help immerse guests into the wonderful world of Parfums de Marly. Oriana captures refined references of the perfumed court in a modern manner, creating an ultra-feminine addiction with indulgent undertones. The top notes include a citrus splash of mandarin, Italian bergamot, grapefruit, orange blossom, and blackcurrant. The heart notes consist of crisp, frosted raspberry with the airy sweetness of Chantilly cream and marshmallow. Lastly, the base notes comprise of Musk mallow, which was prominent in 18th-century perfumery and hair powdering to distill a fresh, clean, and comforting feeling. In order to better understand and further indulge in the dynamic notes of Oriana, Parfums de Marly hosted a one-of-a-kind olfactory experience in each city.

In New York and Miami, Parfums de Marly revealed the beauty that goes into making each innovative formula at the Maison. At both Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell, Parfums de Marly hosted an exquisite evening for guests to come and truly experience Oriana through a Master Class led by Hamid Merati-Kashani, Principal Perfumer Firmenich. Then, at Nordstrom Houston Galleria, Brand Expert and National Sales Director Brandon James Aul led guests in a masterclass, making it an intimate evening for all to enjoy. To end the multi-city tour, Brandon James Aul invited guests to one last exclusive olfactive masterclass for guests to feel and understand the “Oriana woman.”

According to French artist Jules Julian—who was entrusted with the advertising campaign—the “Oriana woman” is a solar and epicurean woman full of life and assuming femininity. “I can say spontaneous and, at the same time, a bit sophisticated. A modern and cultured woman open to the world. She has got something young forever deep inside, and at the same time, she enjoys traditions and modernity,” Julian explains.

Ahead, Haute Living shares an exclusive inside look into Parfums de Marly’s multi-city celebration dedicated to the discovery of Oriana.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums De Marly