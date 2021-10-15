Jeffrey Wright
Inside Parfums De Marly’s Olfactory Masterclass Celebrating Oriana At Nordstrom Houston Galleria

City Guide, Haute Beauty, Haute Partners

Parfums De Marly HoustonPhoto Credit: Getty Images

To continue the celebration of the unveiling of Oriana, Parfums de Marly hosted an intimate evening at Nordstrom Houston Galleria. As the latest delicacy of the Haute Perfumery Maison, Oriana embodies a mille-feuille of sweetness, softness, and sensuality, bringing a newfound sense of joy to each city in graces. 

In partnership with esteemed retailer Nordstrom Houston Galleria, Parfums de Marly invited guests into their wonderful world of fragrance and the art of formulating each exquisite perfume through an exclusive olfactive masterclass led by Brand Expert and National Sales Director Brandon James Aul. Throughout the event, Aul revealed the intricacies behind the newest signature fragrance, Oriana, creating an evening like no other. Guests indulged in the sparkling top notes of mandarin, bergamot, and grapefruit, the delight of the orange blossom and blackcurrant heart notes, and the addictive marshmallow, Chantilly cream, and musk of the base notes. Together, the combination of noble aromas leads to a glowing delight that is Oriana. 

Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look into Pafums de Marly’s soiree at Nordstrom Houston Galleria that certainly enlightened guests through the experiential olfactory experience, signature to the Maison.

Parfums De Marly HoustonPhoto Credit: Getty ImagesParfums De Marly HoustonPhoto Credit: Getty ImagesParfums De Marly HoustonPhoto Credit: Getty Images

 

