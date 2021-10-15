The launch Parfums de Marly’s latest delicacy, Oriana, has been one to remember. To celebrate the debut of Oriana, the Haute Perfumery Maison has embarked on a multi-city tour—from New York to Miami—introducing the new fragrance through an intimate olfactory experience like no other. The last city to be graced with Oriana was Topanga, California, at the esteemed Nordstrom Topanga. Oriana embodies a mille-feuille of sweetness, softness, and sensuality, bringing a newfound sense of joy to each destination.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums De Marly

In partnership with retailer Nordstrom Topanga, Parfums de Marly invited guests into their wonderful world of fragrance and the art of formulating each exquisite perfume through an exclusive olfactive masterclass led by Brand Expert and National Sales Director Brandon James Aul. Throughout the event, Aul revealed the intricacies behind the newest signature fragrance, Oriana, creating the ultimate Parfums de Marly evening. Guests indulged in the sparkling top notes of mandarin, bergamot, and grapefruit, the delight of the orange blossom and blackcurrant heart notes, and the addictive marshmallow, Chantilly cream, and musk of the base notes. Together, the combination of noble aromas leads to a glowing delight that is Oriana.

Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look into Pafums de Marly’s final celebration at Nordstorm Topanga, ending the elaborate Oriana experiences on a high, beautiful note.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums De Marly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums De Marly