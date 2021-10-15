Jeffrey Wright
Chloé and Fusalp Introduce Their Second Winter Capsule Collection Redefining Après-Ski Fashion

Fashion, News

Chloé and Fusalp CapsulePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chloé/Fusalp

Autumn is in full swing—and we must admit, it is flying by. And while we love the joys that fall brings, from picturesque landscapes and crisp weather to fall fashions, there’s nothing quite like dressing for après-ski. This season, two heritage French labels—Chloé and Fusalp—have converged once again to design the ultimate après-ski collection that fuses the sophistication of Chloé with ready-to-wear pieces and the innovative technology of Fusalp with skiwear. Together, Chloé and Fusalp have created a winter capsule collection fit for both the city and the slopes that offer versatile technical skiwear and accessories while also introducing a fresh, contemporary selection of ready-to-wear which alludes to active elegance and contemporary cool. 

From the heart of Paris to the French Alps, Chloé and Fusalp have exceeded excellence in their respective industries since 1952. Since its creation by a duo of tailors in Annecy, Fusalp has revolutionized Alpine skiwear by creating the first technical stirrup pants worn by the French ski team in the 60s. Through its collections, Fusalp celebrates the art of movement, a movement inspired by Alpine skiing and adapted to our modern urban lifestyle. And, Chloé was founded by Gaby Aghion, who believed in giving women the freedom to dare to be themselves, ultimately inventing luxury prêt-à-porter. Today, under the creative direction of Gabriela Hearst, Chloé continues to stand for six enduring values: natural femininity, free-spiritedness, modernity, effortlessness, sisterhood, and grace. Thus, together, Chloé and Fusalp conceived a capsule that is both elegant and timeless yet functional and designed for the sport. 

From cozy, oversized outerwear to tailored jackets in an elevated color palette, the second winter capsule has us dreaming of the slopes. Ahead, Haute Living takes an inside look into the collection as we share some of our favorite pieces.

Chloé and Fusalp CapsulePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chloé/Fusalp Chloé and Fusalp CapsulePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chloé/Fusalp

Chloé and Fusalp Capsule

Chloé and Fusalp Capsule

Chloé and Fusalp Capsule

The Chloé x Fusalp capsule will be available from October 15th, 2021, through their respective boutiques and online sites and select retailers. 

