Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de MarlyHaute Perfumery Maison, Parfums de Marly, revealed the latest indulgence, Oriana, to its prestigious repertoire last month. Oriana, a sweet, nostalgic delicacy, embodies the ethos of Parfums de Marly, which is the art of perfumes becoming one’s wardrobe. Yvan Jacqueline of Parfums de Marly believes that fragrance plays a leading role in one’s life, from providing a great sense of confidence to feeling desirable and attractive. Thus, from the day it was conceived, Oriana is meant to enrich life through its joyful, airy aroma.

To celebrate the unveiling of Oriana, Parfums de Marly has been traveling throughout influential cities—first in New York and then Miami—in partnership with notable retailer Saks Fifth Avenue to introduce the premier fragrance through a one-of-a-kind olfactory experience. At both Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell, Parfums de Marly hosted an exquisite evening for guests to come and truly experience Oriana through a Master Class led by Hamid Merati-Kashani, Principal Perfumer Firmenich. Through this experience, guests were able to indulge in the dynamic notes of Oriana; the Parfums de Marly signature citrus splash of mandarin, Italian bergamot, and grapefruit in the top notes, a crisp, frosted raspberry heart note, and a musky mallow in the base note to provide a warm, comforting feeling.

In New York and Miami, Parfums de Marly invited guests into their wonderful world of perfumery and the beauty that goes into making each innovative formula at the Maison. When asked to describe the “Oriana woman,” French artist Jules Julian—who was entrusted for the advertising campaign—states, “For me, she is a solar and epicurean woman full of life and assuming femininity. I can say spontaneous and, at the same time, a bit sophisticated. A modern and cultured woman open to the world. She has got something young forever deep inside, and at the same time, she enjoys traditions and modernity.”

Ahead, discover an inside look into the experiential olfactory experience Parfums de Marly has led to celebrate the diving Oriana—and this is only the beginning of the tour. Next, they will unveil the fragrance in Houston, Texas, and Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parfums de Marly