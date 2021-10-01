Photo Credit: Gabriele Stabile

There are eight big winners in L.A. this year in terms of culinary recognition. After a hiatus in 2020, the Michelin Guide has now awarded two eateries two Michelin stars, while another six newcomers have received their first accolade. No restaurant in Los Angeles County received three stars (though there are six in the Bay Area).

The newly-received stars include two-star awardees Brandon Hayato Go‘s intimate downtown eatery, Hayato, which impressively won its two stars within its first year debut, and Josiah Citrin‘s long-time fine dining favorite Mélisse in Santa Monica.

Photo Credit: Gabriele Stabile

New one Michelin-starred L.A. restaurants

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura (Beverly Hills) Morihiro (Atwater Village) Pasjoli (Santa Monica) Pasta | Bar (Encino) Phenakite (Hollywood) Sushi Inaba (Manhattan Beach)



Statewide, Michelin awarded new stars to 27 restaurants. Phillip Frankland Lee, who received one star for Encino’s Pasta | Bar with his wife and pastry chef, Margarita Kallas-Lee, also received a star for their Santa Barbara eatery,Sushi | Bar Montecito.