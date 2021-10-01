A Look Inside The Newly Transformed Newbury Boston

One of the year’s most highly anticipated hotel openings in Boston arrived this spring and it is simply stunning. If you haven’t been to the newly opened Back Bay luxury property, consider this your formal introduction to The Newbury Boston.

What originally started out in 1927 as one of the first Ritz-Carlton hotels in the country and later morphed into Taj Boston has now been transformed into a luxury 286-room hotel with 90 suites complete with wood-burning fireplaces.

Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig

The two-year renovation process of this landmark property located adjacent to the Public Garden involved relocating the front entrance from Arlington to Newbury Street. The tony hotel now opens onto the beginning of Newbury Street and is within walking distance to designer boutiques, fashion houses and art galleries. Tiffany & Company is the on-property retail store and there are numerous luxury stores like Chanel and Burberry just a few steps outside the hotel’s front door.

Three world renowned designers (Jeffrey Beers International, Champalimaud Design and Ken Fulk) helped with the transformation of this historic property that still pays homage to its classic history but now with a modern flair. When you arrive, you will see a landscaped terrace plaza before approaching the rosewood check-in desk where a chandelier casts a warm glow over the Nero Dorato marble floors.

Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig

Just off the lobby is a private library lounge with reserved seating for hotel guests, complete with a fireplace rediscovered in the renovation along with a curated library. You can still find the original cobalt blue chandeliers from the Main Dining Room here as well as many other historical architectural features that stay true to the building’s historic design.

Photo Credit: Read McKendree

As for the hotel rooms and suites? Think classic meets contemporary. You will find handcrafted wood, herringbone accents, and marble touches designed to make you feel right at home. From Frette robes and linens to in-room Nespresso Vertuo espresso machines as well as original artwork by illustrator Veronica Lawlor, many of the accommodations here offer a beautiful view overlooking the Public Garden.

Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig

There are also two Presidential Suites available for the ultimate stay that the property bills “dramatic and extraordinary.” The 1,607-square-foot Corner House features a king bed, custom millwork, wood-burning fireplace complete with the services of a Fireplace Butler, desk, five fixture bath including soaking tub, powder room and walk-in closet. The larger Mansion suite features the same amenities as The Corner House, but this one overlooks the Public Garden and also includes a butler’s pantry for entertaining, oversize wet bar, integrated media system and a personal attaché to orchestrate every detail of your stay.

Photo Credit: Douglas Friedman

When it comes to dining, the 4,000-square foot European-style restaurant Contessa features a glass roof on the 17th floor that can be retracted so guests can enjoy dining al fresco on Italian fare for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Be sure to stop by The Street Bar to relax and unwind near the cozy fireplace over a handcrafted cocktail after a day of shopping Newbury Street’s boutique shops.

The Newbury Boston also offers 16,000 square feet of meeting and event space designed for everything from intimate private dining to lavish celebrations. (The Garden Room is where you will find the iconic cobalt blue chandeliers of the Ritz-Carlton era).

The Newbury Boston is located at 1 Newbury Street. Rates start at $600 a night.