Photo Credit: Thomas Schauer
Although Chef Daniel Boulud’s namesake restaurant DANIEL, and other storied New York eateries may have to keep their doors closed for the time being due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn’t mean that we can’t enjoy the 3 Michelin-starred chef’s exquisite cuisine from the comfort of our homes. Chef Boulud has now invited restaurant-goers to indulge in his latest pickup and delivery concept, Daniel Boulud Kitchen. Due to popular demand in Manhattan, it will also excitedly be servicing diners out East in the Hamptons, starting June 12th from Southampton to East Hampton.
All of the food created for the Daniel Boulud Delivery Service undergoes the same meticulous level of sanitation—following strict CDC guidelines—as it embodies extraordinary culinary skills. All staff members will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times, practicing social distancing of six feet apart within the 5,000 square-foot kitchen. In addition to limited delivery service practicing the same strict guidelines, the establishment now features a curbside pick-up canopy outside of the famed eatery, DANIEL.
Photo Credit: The Dinex Group
Even better is that five-percent of all proceeds from this service will be donated to Daniel Boulud Foundation’s Hand in Hand charity, which supports hospitality employees who have been out of work during this time. Luckily, the launch of the Daniel Boulud Kitchen will allow him to bring back some additional team members to work to prepare and deliver these meals while the restaurant doors remain closed, following CDC guidelines for New York.
In typical Daniel Boulud fashion, guests will never tire of his exciting and complex cuisine, with a weekly rotating menu available for diners to feast on at home from Manhattan to the Hamptons. The menu can be found on the service’s new website here. The offerings range from meat to seafood, vegetarian dishes and so much more, highlighting Boulud’s signature upscale French cuisine, including organic Poulet Rôti, Lobster Provençale, Grilled Halibut and more, as well as bottles of wine and cocktails for two, to go. If you’re ordering for the whole family in the Hamptons, there is also a special menu that feeds up to six people for the weekend, including a seafood dinner for Friday evening, vegetarian dinner for Saturday and brunch for Sunday, all for $1200. Orders will need to be placed two days in advance, available for pickup at the Southampton and East Hampton Jitney stations between 4-6 p.m.
Photo Credit: The Dinex Group
As the summer progresses, Chef Boulud and the team at The Dinex Group plan to expand this delivery service, with a business model that will serve Westchester and even Greenwich, CT by mid-June.
“This has been the most difficult and challenging time I’ve ever faced as a chef and restaurateur. I miss being in the kitchen, but I also miss my guests and I miss my staff – many of whom have been by my side for years,” said Chef Boulud. “With Daniel Boulud Kitchen, we have the ability to bring back some additional members and as we grow, we can bring back even more. We are in the business of giving love and compassion, and being able to cook together and to do what we do best at a time when people are looking for delicious alternatives for their home dining means the world.”
For more information on Daniel Boulud and all of his properties, please visit www.DanielBoulud.com.