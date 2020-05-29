Photo Credit: Thomas Schauer

Although Chef Daniel Boulud’s namesake restaurant DANIEL, and other storied New York eateries may have to keep their doors closed for the time being due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn’t mean that we can’t enjoy the 3 Michelin-starred chef’s exquisite cuisine from the comfort of our homes. Chef Boulud has now invited restaurant-goers to indulge in his latest pickup and delivery concept, Daniel Boulud Kitchen. Due to popular demand in Manhattan, it will also excitedly be servicing diners out East in the Hamptons, starting June 12th from Southampton to East Hampton.

All of the food created for the Daniel Boulud Delivery Service undergoes the same meticulous level of sanitation—following strict CDC guidelines—as it embodies extraordinary culinary skills. All staff members will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times, practicing social distancing of six feet apart within the 5,000 square-foot kitchen. In addition to limited delivery service practicing the same strict guidelines, the establishment now features a curbside pick-up canopy outside of the famed eatery, DANIEL.

Photo Credit: The Dinex Group

Even better is that five-percent of all proceeds from this service will be donated to Daniel Boulud Foundation’s Hand in Hand charity, which supports hospitality employees who have been out of work during this time. Luckily, the launch of the Daniel Boulud Kitchen will allow him to bring back some additional team members to work to prepare and deliver these meals while the restaurant doors remain closed, following CDC guidelines for New York.

In typical Daniel Boulud fashion, guests will never tire of his exciting and complex cuisine, with a weekly rotating menu available for diners to feast on at home from Manhattan to the Hamptons. The menu can be found on the service’s new website here. The offerings range from meat to seafood, vegetarian dishes and so much more, highlighting Boulud’s signature upscale French cuisine, including organic Poulet Rôti, Lobster Provençale, Grilled Halibut and more, as well as bottles of wine and cocktails for two, to go. If you’re ordering for the whole family in the Hamptons, there is also a special menu that feeds up to six people for the weekend, including a seafood dinner for Friday evening, vegetarian dinner for Saturday and brunch for Sunday, all for $1200. Orders will need to be placed two days in advance, available for pickup at the Southampton and East Hampton Jitney stations between 4-6 p.m.

Photo Credit: The Dinex Group

As the summer progresses, Chef Boulud and the team at The Dinex Group plan to expand this delivery service, with a business model that will serve Westchester and even Greenwich, CT by mid-June.