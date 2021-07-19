Earlier this summer, Les Couleurs Charity hosted a fundraiser to support the Arts Education programs in Haiti and Mexico, bringing together over 500 influential figures and celebrities, like our Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly, from various industries including the arts, entertainment, medical for a Red & Blue Charity Gala. The purpose of the evening was to raise funds to reopen the art programs in Mexico City that have been suspended due to the pandemic over the past year. Founded by former model and footwear designer Aura Copeland, Les Couleurs Charity is dedicated to providing children with the opportunity to experience the joy and creativity of artwork.

The evening was hosted by Victoria’s Secret model Alicia Hall and Haitian Former Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe, and Miss Haiti 2020, – Eden Berandoive, unveiled the artwork donated by the artist Super Buddha—a longtime supporter of the charity and the honoree of the night. The silent art auction was supported by both established and emerging local artists, including Domenica Rossi, TRAN$PARENT artist, Kyle Shindler, Lina Condes, Sans Sucre, and Katie Jay, among many others. Les Couleurs Charity also partnered with NFT BAZL, committed to donating a percentage to the charity from the NFT’s sold throughout the night.

The evening had an impressive lineup of performing artists as well like Aida Cruz, Daniel Zapata, Shimon Suissa, violinist Tamara Sieviiva, Haitian cellist Guy Michel, Haitian voodoo priest, and an incredible performer Jude Papaloko.

And, the star of the night was world-class artist, designer, and our Miami ambassador, Radmila Lolly. Dressed in a dazzling indigo blue outfit, Lolly stunned the crowd with her powerful voice. We sat down with Lolly to talk about the empowering evening at the Red & Blue Charity Gala, why being involved with a charity is so important to her, and to learn more about her new charity.

HAUTE LIVING: Why is it important for you to be involved with charities?

RADMILA LOLLY: When I hear the word “charity,” I am immediately very compelled to be a part of it and help in any way I can. I think at the end of the day, one of the biggest things in life is the impact you have on other people. We should always be looking for any ways in which we can be helpful to each other.

HL: Tell us about your connection with The Les Couleurs Charity.

RL: When it comes to children, they are our future, and even the smallest things in a child’s development can have a huge impact on their future. As adults, we should try to be there for them in this critical time in their lives and help in any way that we can. Finding out their particular cause made it even more compelling and special for me to be a part of. I am a strong believer in the arts and their influence on a child’s development and [believe] all children deserve the opportunity to receive an arts education. Even if they don’t grow up to be musicians, artists, or dancers, there are still innumerable benefits to receiving an arts education during such crucial developmental years.

HL: What did you perform at the Charity Gala?

RL: The musicians played instrumental selections from my upcoming album, and I performed “Holy Water” with them, also from my upcoming album. I was so pleased to give a preview of my album “DIVA” before its release next year and get such great feedback on it as well. I’m very grateful to hear great feedback about my album preview and that the event went so well overall (that’s the most important part). I’m so happy to be just a small part of such a large and meaningful cause.