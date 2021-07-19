Stephanie Saunders Shares Her Haute Secrets To Miami

Photo Credit: Stephanie Saunders

Stephanie Saunders, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Cultiveu, shares her secrets to the best places in Miami, from the best restaurants and cultural events to the perfect power business meeting spot.

Where Were You Born: Fort Lauderdale, Florida grew up in Weston, Florida.

How Long in Miami: I’ve lived in South Florida my whole life, despite a decade of traveling for corporate – I felt I lived in NYC, CA, and Dallas. I have lived in Miami since 2010

Neighborhood: Aventura

Occupation: Serial Entrepreneur & Founder of Cultiveu. Real estate investor, angel investor, keynote speaker, CEO of s2 marketing, nonprofit founder

Favorite Restaurant: Daniel in NYC

Best Sushi: Azabu, Hiyakawa or UCHU in New York

Best Italian: Carbone – spicy rigatoni or anything with truffle

Best Dessert: A good red velvet cake but macaroons are an all-time favorite and Iaduree in Aventura, FL never disappoints.

Best Place For a Romantic Date: Casa Tua

Best Sunday brunch: Cecconi’s at Soho beach house is still my go-to brunch spot even after all the years I have been a member – the brunch never goes out of style nor do the bottomless mimosas.

Best Place for a Power Business Meeting: The Mandarin Oriental on Key Biscayne has some of the best setups for a power meeting and the views add tremendously to keep your cool if there is any high-level decision-making going on.

If you have out-of-town guests, which hotel would you recommend: Four seasons Surfside hands down.

Favorite Shopping Venue/Boutique: Design district has grown exponentially over the past few years as well as Brickell City Center but despite my venturing to these two locations I am still all about the Bal Harbor shops venue and the Channel store has my heart.

Favorite Place to Buy Jewelry/Watches: You can never go wrong with Van Cleef & Arpels especially the classic Alhambra vintage sets.

Best Spa: Tough to choose between Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Miami Beach and The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION both offer completely different vibes.

Favorite Charity Event: I happen to adore the yearly Hearts & Stars gala the little lighthouse foundation puts on, the evening is always magnificent and the mission to assist underserved children and their families is very much in line with my family foundations.

Favorite Cultural Event: Art Basel and now after the first of its kind, I’ll say NFT Bazl will hold this spot in the years to come.

Favorite Cultural Institution: Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

Best Steakhouse: As a pescatarian, this one is a tough choice but I have never left Bourbon Steak Miami by Michael Mina where any of my meat lover guests were disappointed by the wagyu

Best Pizza: Lucali is my absolute favorite in Miami, next would be Harry’s.

Best Lunch: Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis

Best Gym/Athletic Facility: My personal trainer and yoga and pilates instructors have completely changed the game for my daily fitness routine but when I’m in need of a great class and want to be around people I love DBC fitness in the Design District, not for the faint of heart by any means, but if ever in the area for a sweat session check out Mack Method.

Best Massage: The Spa at Carillon Miami offers a Himalayan stone massage for a detoxifying and unique experience

Best New Restaurant: Carbone for the food and atmosphere.

Best Hidden Gem: Lido Restaurant at the standard hotel in Miami Beach has some of the best views for a happy hour.

Best Cocktails: ZZ’s by major food group has some of the trendiest drinks at the moment.

Best Wine List: The Surf Club Restaurant

Best Beach Club: Edition Hotel

Best Museum/Exhibit: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Describe Your City in three Words: The Melting pot

All-around Favorite Spot in Miami: Bal Harbour

Best Aspect of Miami: The diversity and constant evolution of the city and its people is always something to pay attention to. Miami still seems like a new place that is on the up and up and we always have a new scene on the food and beverage front.