Photo Credit: Kristjan PodgornikTabler’s app launch event, organized by Kristjan Podgornik, happened in Miami, FL in Purple Miami and J Roc’s penthouse. With an exclusive performance by DJ Carnage, best known as GORDO, and lots of Terramana tequila and Glow sparkling water, the event included the presence of multiple models participating in Miami swim week and top Miami promoters such as Mr. Miami, Josh Zevallos, Justin Lubas, and Brazilian DJ and producer Vintage Culture.

Photo Credit: Kristjan PodgornikEntrepreneur and brand developer, Kristjan Podgornik is the founder of multiple successful brands such as Golden Experience. His lifestyle brand, which seeks to offer people the best experience, was responsible for launching the world’s most awarded olive oil with 24k gold as its first product. The olive oil was ranked as the world’s best as a participant in one of the most important international olive oil competitions in the world, Sol D’Oro, in Italy. The acclaimed oil has been enjoyed by celebrities such as John Malkovich, Will Smith, and Melania Trump. The product is made in Istria, a region globally known for its rich olive oil production. Golden Experience’s olive oil was created to represent a beautiful and unique relationship gift so that people can enjoy the Golden Experience while eating the best food.

Photo Credit: Kristjan Podgornik

Besides his success in the gourmet world, Krisjan Podgornik is also the owner of UNISON branding & celebrity management, which offers A list celebrities high concierge service in Slovenia and around the world. The agency works with brand development, focusing on design, video production, app development, marketing strategy, brand promotion, and everything a brand needs.