Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

Summer in Manhattan is in full swing. Long summer days that transition into memorable summer evenings are on the horizon with August quickly approaching, and there couldn’t be a better time to indulge in a quintessential New York City experience on The Mark Hotel’s premier sailboat. An iconic hotel renowned for its lavish suites near Central Park, The Mark Hotel has re-welcomed the ultra-luxury sailboat for its fourth year to offer its guests and local New Yorkers an exclusive one-of-a-kind nautical experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

The rare—in fact, one of the last in existence—70-foot Herreshoff sailboat sets sail from Tribeca’s North Cove Marina for a two-hour journey southward into the famed New York Harbor where guests can swoon over the Statue of Liberty in the near distance. The sailboat is proven to be quite spacious as it can accommodate up to 25 guests, creating an intimate atmosphere for friends who embark on the journey. This experience epitomizes the magic of Manhattan and joie de vivre of summer, especially after a long year.

While on the boat, a bespoke menu is prepared by The Mark’s resident chef and our former cover star, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, which includes famed dishes like miniature smoked salmon sandwiches with dill creme, tuna tartare crostini, and spiced chicken samosas with cilantro yogurt and watermelon and goat cheese skewers. And, beverages like Château de Peyrassol 2020, Côtes de Provence Rose and Billecart-Salmon Brut Réserve Champagne are served alongside Chef Jean-Georges’ impeccable menu.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Mark Hotel Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

A new addition this year, for those looking to tie the knot, The Mark’s Wedding Officiant can come on board for a ceremony on the sea. Whether you are dreaming of the perfect New York evening, planning a soiree for friends, or celebrating a special moment, The Mark’s sailboat is the ultimate luxury summer experience. For more information, visit The Mark Hotel’s website here—and don’t worry, the sailboat will be around until the weather no longer permits.