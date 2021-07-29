Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
Haute Living Celebrates Milo Ventimiglia In West Hollywood

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute LivingThe intimate gathering was presented by Rolls-Royce.

Milo Ventimiglia
Rebecca Marks, Sean Grumman, Milo Ventimiglia, Barbara Guillaume, Gina Hoffman, Deanna Harris, Eric Kranzler and Russ Cundiff

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living celebrated recent cover star Milo Ventimiglia with an intimate celebration at 1Hotel West Hollywood on Wednesday night.

Milo Ventimiglia
Publisher and Co-Founder of Haute Media Group Seth Semilof, Milo Ventimiglia and President & CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas Martin Fritsches

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Golden Globe-nominated This Is Us star was joined at the soiree by his crew of friends, including agent Sean Grumman, Russ Cundiff and Deanna Harris of DiVide, Gina Hoffman, manager Eric Kranzler, stylist Ilaria Urbinati and groomer Barbara Guillaume. 

Milo Ventimiglia
Lyndsey Hogan and Georgina Day of Zegna and stylist Ilaria Urbinati

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The evening was presented by the BMW-owned auto brand Rolls-Royce, who had a luxe ride display at the eco-friendly location. President & CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas Martin Fritsches sat next during to Ventimiglia during the event.

Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Media Group publisher and co-founder Seth Semilof said a few words thanking and introducing Ventimiglia, who was dressed in head-to-toe Zegna, before the intimate group began to eat.

Milo Ventimiglia
Sean Lee, President & CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas Martin Fritsches and Publisher and Co-Founder of Haute Media Group Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Top Chef star Chris Crary, the Executive Chef at 1Hotel West Hollywood, prepared a meal that catered to the vegetarian actor, with items including beet wellington, an arugula and pear salad and a blackberry and peach cobbler for dessert.

Milo Ventimiglia
Dr. Garth Fisher and guest

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Other notable guests at the soiree included Haute Living Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, surgeon to the stars Dr. Garth Fisher, Sean Lee, and Georgina Day, Lyndsey Hogan, Benjamin Montgomery and Lloyd Balbier of Zegna.

Milo Ventimiglia
The scene at 1Hotel West Hollywood

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Ventimiglia, 44, is best known for playing the best dad on the planet, Jack Pearson, on NBC’s This is Us. He recently announced he’d be joining the cast of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Milo Ventimiglia
Rolls-Royce on display

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

