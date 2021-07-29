Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute LivingThe intimate gathering was presented by Rolls-Royce.

Haute Living celebrated recent cover star Milo Ventimiglia with an intimate celebration at 1Hotel West Hollywood on Wednesday night.

The Golden Globe-nominated This Is Us star was joined at the soiree by his crew of friends, including agent Sean Grumman, Russ Cundiff and Deanna Harris of DiVide, Gina Hoffman, manager Eric Kranzler, stylist Ilaria Urbinati and groomer Barbara Guillaume.

The evening was presented by the BMW-owned auto brand Rolls-Royce, who had a luxe ride display at the eco-friendly location. President & CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas Martin Fritsches sat next during to Ventimiglia during the event.

Haute Media Group publisher and co-founder Seth Semilof said a few words thanking and introducing Ventimiglia, who was dressed in head-to-toe Zegna, before the intimate group began to eat.

Top Chef star Chris Crary, the Executive Chef at 1Hotel West Hollywood, prepared a meal that catered to the vegetarian actor, with items including beet wellington, an arugula and pear salad and a blackberry and peach cobbler for dessert.

Other notable guests at the soiree included Haute Living Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, surgeon to the stars Dr. Garth Fisher, Sean Lee, and Georgina Day, Lyndsey Hogan, Benjamin Montgomery and Lloyd Balbier of Zegna.

Ventimiglia, 44, is best known for playing the best dad on the planet, Jack Pearson, on NBC’s This is Us. He recently announced he’d be joining the cast of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

