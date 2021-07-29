Photo Credit: Courtesy of World Red Eye

Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops just got a major makeover—and one we’ve been waiting for this year. Last week, Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour officially unveiled its ground floor renovation, nearly completing the highly-anticipated two-year project. The first phase of the store’s redesign was the third floor which was completed last year. And, earlier this year, Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour welcomed a new 9,500-square-foot beauty department on the ground floor with iconic beauty brands like Gucci and Tom Ford, as well as luxury beauty treatments and service offerings from SKINNEY MedSpa.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of World Red Eye

Photo Credit: Courtesy of World Red Eye

As the final phase of the redesign, the newly renovated ground floor experience showcases handbags, jewelry, and impressively, the largest women’s shoe department in Florida from heritage fashion houses like Chanel, Balmain, and Louis Vuitton—as well as contemporary, emerging designers like Amina Muaddi. The expansive 46,000-square-foot ground floor is now the home to eight shop-in-shops including Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, and Fendi in the handbag category, and Chanel, Repossi, Boucheron, and Piaget in fine jewelry, ultimately becoming Miami’s premier luxury destination.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of World Red Eye Photo Credit: Courtesy of World Red Eye

Photo Credit: Courtesy of World Red Eye

The reimagined ground floor is a stunning, modern take on both the design elements and the customer experience. Saks Store Planning & Design, in collaboration with FRCH Nelson, redesigned the store, placing an emphasis on services and pristine product presentation. In fact, each floor is enhanced with an open yet welcoming space with new, unique service offerings like VIP styling suites, virtual shopping, and SAKS by appointment that evolves the traditional shopping experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of World Red Eye

Photo Credit: Courtesy of World Red Eye

If you’re in the neighborhood, Saks Bal Harbour is located in Bal Harbour Shops at 9700 Collins Ave. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. For additional information on the location, visit the Saks Bal Harbour store page on saks.com.