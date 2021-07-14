Hublot Loves Summer
Christian Louboutin Celebrates Its New Southhampton Pop-Up Boutique With A Chic Garden Party

Celebrities, City Guide, Fashion, Lifestyle, News

Christian Louboutin SouthhamptonPhoto Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Earlier this summer, Christian Louboutin unveiled its first-ever pop-up boutique in Southhampton. The boutique fuses a traditional beach house aesthetic with the luxury designer’s first boutique in the Galerie Véro Dodat in Paris to create an airy yet romantically intimate space for customers to experience the brand. The pop-up spans 1,200 square feet, featuring Men’s & Women’s accessories collections, and will receive exclusive, limited-availability items throughout the season. 

Christian Louboutin Southhampton
Christian Louboutin Southhampton Store

Photo Credit: BFA

To celebrate the opening in the Hamptons, Louboutin hosted a stunning garden party in the garden of the historic Thomas Halsey Homestead with a sunset screening of the documentary In the Footsteps of Christian Louboutin, fully immersing the attendees into the designer’s unique creative process. Infusing the Hamptons with a touch of Parisian joie de vivre, the garden transformed into an outdoor theater for the evening where guests enjoyed signature cocktails in the lush garden before being seated at the picnic tables on the Loubi Lawn for the exclusive premiere. 

Christian Louboutin SouthhamptonPhoto Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

The tables were adorned with a bespoke table runner printed with French artist John Vincent Simonet’s imagery, a reference to the custom wallpaper featured the Southampton pop-up boutique, which the artist also designed. A few notable attendees included Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Tracy Anderson, TK Quann, and others. 

Keep scrolling for an inside look into the ultimate Louboutin evening, and if you happen to be out East from now until December of 2021, be sure to stop by the store at 53B Jobs Lane, Southhampton, New York.

Christian Louboutin SouthhamptonPhoto Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Christian Louboutin Southhampton
Tracy Anderson, Olivia Palermo, wearing Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin SouthhamptonPhoto Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Christian Louboutin Southhampton
Alex Dickerson, Severine Keimig, wearing Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Photo Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

