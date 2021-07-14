Hublot Loves Summer
A Look At Gucci’s Stunning Second High Jewelry Collection: Hortus Deliciarum

Fashion, Lifestyle, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele never ceases to amaze us with his brilliant design eye for fusing the luxuries of high fashion with the enchanting wonders of nature. For Gucci’s second High Jewelry collection, we are fully immersed into Michele’s eclectic kaleidoscopic universe through a stunning collection of over 130 pieces that are mostly one-of-a-kind, singular and striking solitaires, and a precious selection of bejeweled timepieces. Named ‘Hortus Deliciarum,’ Latin for ‘Garden of Delights’, Gucci’s second High Jewelry collection is indeed a collection of lush delights. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Designed with rich, vibrant hues and silhouettes, this second collection is inspired by the symbolic motifs dear to Creative Director Alessandro Michele and the Italian luxury house, pulled from the extensive canon of House iconography. The intricate design motifs are divided into four chapters taking inspiration from the ephemeral beauty of the natural world, star-crossed skyscapes, and wondrous sunsets. The first chapter introduces the collection through an ode to the majestic beauty of natural landscapes, recreating the great outdoors as preciously intimate talismans, cascading diamonds, and an array of violet and plum-colored spinels. The collection explores the saturated, hypnotic hues of a sky at sunset through highly romantic and gothic styles for the second phase. In the third chapter of Hortus Deliciarum, the romanticism of a rose garden forms the foundation for the most delicate and feminine narrative yet by incorporating light-colored gemstones, Rococo bows, and bedazzling brooches. The final chapter revisits the animal kingdom, evoking mythic bestiary and ancient fauna—a design motif Michele has been well-known for since his start at Gucci. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Hortus Deliciarum explores the simple—and profoundly spiritual—pleasure of looking up, no matter where you may be in the world, and taking a moment to be in awe of the wonder of our world. Ahead, keep scrolling to discover the fantasy within each chapter of the collection and the breathtaking imagery of the campaign featuring Jodie Turner-Smith.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry collection is sold exclusively at Gucci’s Place Vendôme boutique in Paris.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

