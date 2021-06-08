Dominique Crenn
Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders Dinner At El Tucán Brickell

Haute Scene, News

Suri Del Castillo, Seth Semilof, Andrea Gutierrez, Dr. Jay Young, April Donelson, Louis Birdman, Robert Elias, Kamal Hotchandani, and Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

There was no lack of buzz or excitement as Haute Leaders brought together clients of all networks at El Tucán restaurant and lounge in the heart of Brickell. Upon arrival, guests were greeted by El Tucán’s posh atmosphere and specialty cocktails. Innovative greeting drinks included: Tequila and passion fruit Palomas and sophisticated lychee Moscow Mules.

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

As the night progressed, guests shifted to enjoying featured wines of the night including a variety of red and white options as they sat for the sensational courses of the evening. 

Karen Lapekas and David Russo

With an aromatic glass of wine in hand, guests dined on three exquisite courses from El Tucán’s decadent menu. Culinary highlights of the evening included: the popcorn rock shrimp, the hamachi jalapeño roll, pineapple teriyaki salmon, spicy ginger filet mignon, the mushroom risotto hot pot, truffle mac & cheese, and of course, an indulgent assortment of desserts! 

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

Guests appreciated a powerful live singer, popular music by DJ Chris Valencia, a skilled trapeze artist, and a cabaret dancer as entertainment throughout the night. 

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

Network members and attendees included: Dr. Jay Young; April Donelson, Senior Vice President at Haute Media Group; Kamal Hotchandani, Haute Living CEO; Seth Semilof, Cofounder of Haute Media Group; Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz; Michael Scigliano; David Russo; Claudia Llanes; Karen Lapekas; Suzanne DeWitt; Dr. Leonard Tachmes; Robert Elias; and Jennifer Brilliant.

Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz and his wife

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

Alana Garcia, Mary Gibson, Gabriel Pessoa – Editorial Team

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani, Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

David Russo and Michael Scigliano

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

Suri Del Castillo and Claudia Llanes

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

Jennifer Brilliant and guest

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

All in all, it was an exhilarating night that left guests with unforgettable memories, and looking forward to next month’s Haute Living leaders dinner!

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

