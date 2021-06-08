Dominique Crenn
Ambassador
How To Prepare The Ultimate Gourmet Summer Dinner, Courtesy Of Michelin 3-Star Chef Dominique Crenn
Haute Wine + Spirits
Decanted: Wine Tasting With Opus One
Casey Affleck
Haute Scene
Haute Living Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Cover Star Casey Affleck
Wesley Snipes
Haute Scene
The OG Daywalker, Wesley Snipes, Celebrates His Haute Living Cover In L.A.
Mario Carbone
News
Haute Living x Mario Carbone Host Carbone Sunday Supper

Louis Vuitton Launches A New Cologne Just In Time For Father’s Day

Fashion, Lifestyle, News

Louis Vuitton New Cologne
Les Parfums Louis Vuitton, Imagination

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Les Parfums Louis Vuitton recently unveiled the seventh fragrance dedicated to men: Imagination. Perfected over five years by the Maison’s Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud at the House’s atelier in Grasse, France, the cologne is a contemporary approach to a warm amber note through the use of Ambrox, the true white gold of perfumery, a molecule present in its natural state in ambergris. “For five years, I’d been dreaming of revealing the beauty of ambergris and expressing the quintessence of its amber note in a way that’s of-the-moment and devoid of nostalgia,” explains the Master Perfumer. Imagination and creativity have always influenced Belletrud in his work, pushing his art beyond traditional boundaries; thus, the new fragrance, Imagination, was born by the creative spark that brings dreams to life to build a brighter future.

Perfect for the father with exquisite taste and attention to detail, the Imagination cologne fuses nature’s most beautiful elements from destinations around the world to create a pure, sensual aroma. From Calabrian bergamot and Tunisian neroli to Nigerian ginger and black tea from China, Belletrud fuses the rare treasures of different regions to capture culture and the art of travel. “The tea evokes the magic of the East, an imaginary scene of caravans. It carries within it the spirit of travel, like an olfactory transcription of Louis Vuitton’s universe,” the Master Perfumer reveals.

Louis Vuitton, Imagination
Les Parfums Louis Vuitton, Imagination

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Belletrud combines top notes of fresh citrus, base notes of guaiac wood and black tea, and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and ginger to manifest the ultimate masculine elegance in the cologne.

Louis Vuitton Imagination
Les Parfums Louis Vuitton, Imagination

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

You can purchase the cologne in a range of sizes: 3.4 fl. oz bottle for $265, 6.8 fl. oz bottle for $390, and a Travel Spray for $265. And, once you have finished the cologne, you can visit any Louis Vuitton boutique that has the luxurious perfume fountains for a refill. And for a more personalized Father’s Day gift, you can engrave the bottle with the desired engraving of initials or numbers.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Art
June 8, 2021
A Festival of Flowers Will Bloom in NYC This Weekend
By Anetta Nowosielska
City Guide
June 8, 2021
Nearly Ninth at Arlo Midtown Serves Italian Fare From Morning to Night
By Anetta Nowosielska
Haute Scene
June 8, 2021
Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders Dinner At El Tucán Brickell
By Alyssa Coy
Gucci Boutique
City Guide
June 8, 2021
Gucci’s New Boutique Openings: From East Hampton to Palm Beach Gardens
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami