Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Les Parfums Louis Vuitton recently unveiled the seventh fragrance dedicated to men: Imagination. Perfected over five years by the Maison’s Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud at the House’s atelier in Grasse, France, the cologne is a contemporary approach to a warm amber note through the use of Ambrox, the true white gold of perfumery, a molecule present in its natural state in ambergris. “For five years, I’d been dreaming of revealing the beauty of ambergris and expressing the quintessence of its amber note in a way that’s of-the-moment and devoid of nostalgia,” explains the Master Perfumer. Imagination and creativity have always influenced Belletrud in his work, pushing his art beyond traditional boundaries; thus, the new fragrance, Imagination, was born by the creative spark that brings dreams to life to build a brighter future.

Perfect for the father with exquisite taste and attention to detail, the Imagination cologne fuses nature’s most beautiful elements from destinations around the world to create a pure, sensual aroma. From Calabrian bergamot and Tunisian neroli to Nigerian ginger and black tea from China, Belletrud fuses the rare treasures of different regions to capture culture and the art of travel. “The tea evokes the magic of the East, an imaginary scene of caravans. It carries within it the spirit of travel, like an olfactory transcription of Louis Vuitton’s universe,” the Master Perfumer reveals.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Belletrud combines top notes of fresh citrus, base notes of guaiac wood and black tea, and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and ginger to manifest the ultimate masculine elegance in the cologne.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

You can purchase the cologne in a range of sizes: 3.4 fl. oz bottle for $265, 6.8 fl. oz bottle for $390, and a Travel Spray for $265. And, once you have finished the cologne, you can visit any Louis Vuitton boutique that has the luxurious perfume fountains for a refill. And for a more personalized Father’s Day gift, you can engrave the bottle with the desired engraving of initials or numbers.