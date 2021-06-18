Bringing Vegas To Miami: Marc Roberts On The New E11EVEN Hotel And Residences

You can’t visit Miami without hearing the word E11EVEN. As the only 24/7 ultra night club in the world, the word is synonymous with having the Miami experience. Located in the heart of downtown, E11EVEN has been known to host some of the hottest names in entertainment such as Usher, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Vin Diesel, The Chainsmokers, DIPLO, Steve Aoki, Skrillex, and Zedd… to name a few.

But none of this would have been possible without the man behind the brand: Marc Roberts. Marc is a real estate mogul, the co-owner and co-founder of the E11EVEN nightclub and partner in E11EVEN Miami, as well as the co-founder of Miami World Center and The Best Land in Miami. His success is about to rise even more as he is now partnering with the real estate development group Property Markets Group (PMG) to open the E11EVEN Hotel and Residences in Miami.

Guaranteed to be the newest and hottest residence in Miami, E11EVEN Hotel and Residences will offer an A-list, luxury experience, unlike anything the Magic City has seen before. There will be a luxury wellness center by Chopra Global and Dr. Deepak Chopra, a 20,000 sq. ft. day club with pools and entertainment stages, 375 units with a $10 million penthouse collection, and VIP access to E11EVEN Miami.

Recently, Marc Roberts sat down (virtually) with Haute Living to discuss this new endeavor and the vision he has for E11EVEN Hotel and Residences and beyond.

Tell us about how E11EVEN PARTNERS came to partner with PMG to create the new tower?

E11EVEN PARTNERS has been looking to blow up our brand even more. Everybody knows our name. Our club is the most popular nightclub in the world, and we were thinking about how we could take advantage of all the popularity of the E11EVEN brand. About two years ago, Ryan Shear from PMG came to E11EVEN when I happened to be there and we started talking. He saw for the first time how crazy crowded E11EVEN was that night, like we are every night, and from there we started talking about collaborating on the E11EVEN Hotel and Residences. And Michael Dennis jumped on board, thought it was a great idea. So we picked out the piece of property that would be the best, started designing it, and we came to the market six to eight months after we got the idea.

How quickly did the building sell out?

We sold out in less than a month! Which was just another testimony, of course, to the brand. And I must have sold half of these units myself from my two phones. I think the incredible part is that we didn’t have a sales office. We still don’t have a sales office. We were selling them off our phones. And also the brand that we were pushing, E11EVEN, wasn’t even open because of COVID and we were still selling out the residences. So that’s pretty amazing, I’m proud of that.

What is the vision for the new residences and what makes them unique?

It’s just gonna be an unbelievable experience. Bringing Vegas to Miami, but doing it better. They took our bottle service to Vegas, we’re gonna take their pool party and bring it to Miami and just make it the best pool party in the world. Have you seen the renderings for our pool area?

What do you see for the future of the E11EVEN brand?

I could see us having lingerie, sunglasses, and we have our vodka, which has become unbelievably popular in such a short period of time. A lot of restaurants and bars were closed, but we still are killing it with vodka. So we’re really working on all cylinders with the brand and anything we could pick up under the sun, which leads us to cannabis. And, of course, E11EVEN hotels all over the world because everybody wants to get the E11EVEN experience.

For more information about E11EVEN Hotel and Residences, visit the website here. Residences start at $300,000 and range to over $10 million, including studio, one, and two bedrooms, as well as a limited Penthouse Collection along with two Presidential Suites.