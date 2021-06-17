Haute Living Celebrates Launch of RBJ Capital Management at Marion Miami

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Robert Juckniess, founder of RBJ Capital Management, celebrated the launch of the new investment management firm along with Haute Living at Marion Miami.

RBJ Capital Management is an investment management firm focused on serving high net worth individuals and institutions by helping them navigate their investments in the largest growth segment in the equities market – small cap companies. Several members from the vast and eclectic Haute Living Network were in attendance to show their support.

The launch event was hosted by Haute Living in collaboration with RBJ Capital at Marion Miami within the restaurant’s private wine room, which comfortably held the 30 guests in attendance. As guests arrived, they were welcomed to champagne flutes and great music that set the tone for a memorable evening.

After plenty of great conversation and catching up among guests, RBJ Capital founder Robert Juckniess gave a toast following a great speech by Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani.

After all the guests were in attendance and toasts were given, it was time to eat. Luckily, the menu offered by the Marion was on par with the excellent spirit and energy throughout the room. As appetizers, guests were offered beautiful grilled shishito peppers served with yazu sauce and sesame, refreshing “rock & roll” sushi rolls consisting of spicy tuna, rock shrimp, mango and avocado, tuna pizzeria with truffle aioli and delicious coal-roasted octopus.

The food selection only elevated from there. Entree selections consisted of either a satay of Chilean sea bass with a lovely ginger miso glaze, teppanyaki bone marrow ribeye topped with truffle sauce and spring onions, or a gorgeous truffle risotto hot pot.

Side dishes included truffle French fries, truffle mac and cheese and crispy Brussel sprouts with miso and bacon.

This who were capable of saving room enjoyed the Marion Imperial Experience Desert selection which included a decadent assortment of sweets, ice creams, pastries and fruits.

All in all, everyone had a great time and the night was hugely successful. We would like to congratulate Robert Juckniess and his team and wish them good luck and much success with RBJ Capital Management.

