The Perfect Summer Weekend: A Miami Stay-Cay At Arlo Wynwood

Opened in November 2022, Arlo Hotels brought their independent, experience-driven hotel brand to the artsy neighborhood of Wynwood, Miami. Designed by Meyer Davis, Arlo Wynwood is the first hotel in the Wynwood area. It is tailored to the Miami lifestyle with fun vibrant colors, a beautiful 3rd-floor outdoor bar, and a delicious restaurant, perfect for a summer Miami staycation.

You can kick off your stay-cay weekend with dinner and drinks at the in-house restaurant MaryGold’s. Helmed by James Beard award finalist Chef Brad Kilgore, MaryGold’s is a Floridian Brasserie that represents the best of Miami Cuisine. With dishes such as Hand-Cut Tagliatelle with seafood and Steak Au Poivre, the chef puts unique twists on fresh, local ingredients. The cocktail menu is curated by the award-winning Bar Lab team, of three-time “Top 50 Bars in the World” award-winner Broken Shaker, who melded imaginative ingredients with their meticulous techniques to create delicious drinks.

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

Spend the next day with your friends in a spacious cabana at the rooftop pool with beautiful views of the Magic City. With dedicated servers, a flat-screen tv, a ceiling fan, and a yummy food and drinks menu, you can bask in the sun while enjoying the type of summer day that Miami is known for.

Next, stop by the beautiful, third-floor, jungle oasis that is Higher Ground. Following MaryGold’s lead, Bar Lab has also curated the bar’s cocktail menu and is the perfect stop for drinks before heading out for a night on the town. The indoor-outdoor options can give you a jungle oasis or swanky cocktail bar vibe, depending on what your group is feeling. When leaving, descend the beautiful hand-painted staircase that puts you right on the street for Wynwood nightlife.

On Sunday, hit a Power Yoga class with YO BK at Arlo’s Yoga Deck, just one of the many workout classes that can be booked at the hotel. Swing by MaryGold’s Grab n Go counter for an after-workout coffee, juice, or breakfast baked good. Say goodbye to your stylish and airy room with expansive windows with a birds-eye view of Miami’s eclectic art district; and start planning your next visit to the beautiful, artsy, and pet-friendly luxury hotel, Arlo Wynwood.