The 1 Hotel South Beach Unlocks Exclusive Summertime Perks & They Are Worth it

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach As the scorching summer heat of Miami bears down on us, stepping into the cool, refreshing lobby of 1 Hotel South Beach provides a much-needed break. Between the fresh scent and plush couches that reside in the cozy enclaves of the hotel doors, along with the friendly faces and abundant greenery, you’ll instantly feel at home. And it’s not just the hotel’s commitment to sustainability that creates this sanctuary-like atmosphere.

Being at 1 Hotel South Beach means being 1 with nature, 1 with luxury, and 1 with fine dining. The ambiance is unparalleled, regardless of whether you find yourself entering your ocean-view room or basking in the sun by the 30,000-square-foot Center Pool. The moment you arrive, you’ll understand why this place is the hottest spot to be.

Does your ideal day involve lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun on the beach? 1 Hotel South Beach has you covered with all the ingredients for a perfect day. Imagine relaxing in a cabana or day bed, surrounded by ocean views. And when it’s time for a refreshing dip, you have not just one, but three pool options to choose from.

The Center Pool offers an inviting atmosphere, perfect for guests of all ages. For those seeking an elevated experience, the Rooftop Pool awaits (for guests ages 21+). Located 18 stories above the beach, it provides a magnificent background for relaxation. On the 2nd floor, the Cabana Pool is lined with ten luxurious cabanas and two fully outfitted ultra-cabanas. If you are a beach person, have no fear, the sparkly blue waters are right there, offering you the chance to claim your spot under a shady umbrella. Photo Credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Among the many perks of the hotel are its diverse dining options that cater to all tastes. Craving something sweet? A green juice? Or perhaps Eggs Benedict? There’s something to satisfy your appetite.

As you pass through the lobby, treat yourself to a delightful cold brew and a wholesome salad at Neighbors. Along the way, you’ll come across the lobby Farm Stand, a daily market offering fresh, imperfect-looking but incredibly delicious fruits. If you prefer to sit back, unwind, and savor a satisfying meal, Habitat, a contemporary Mexican restaurant with a nature-inspired dining room, outdoor patio, and private mezzanine, resides just beyond the lobby (Rumor has it: their breakfast buffet…mouthwatering!). In the event that your plans lead you to the pool area or beachside oasis, Plnthouse and the Sandbox serve up a menu that will transport you instantly into vacation mode.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach Of course, we understand that food is just one aspect of the experience, but as self-proclaimed food enthusiasts, we couldn’t resist diving into it. Now, let’s transition to the designed-by-nature rooms, where in-room dining is nothing short of exceptional—we couldn’t help but mention it. Each room, including the bathroom, truly embodies the essence of luxury that defines this hotel. From now until November, you have the opportunity to unlock exclusive perks through the Home at 1 package — daily breakfast buffet for two at Habitat, complimentary valet parking, and drum roll please…a reduced daily resort fee. If you happen to be a Florida Resident, there’s even more in store for you, with a 10% discount on Pay Now rates, a reduced $35 daily resort fee, and additional benefits. That’s not all—take advantage of their special offer of up to 40% off your stay, accompanied by a complimentary bottle of rose. With an array of incredible deals, making yourself feel at home at 1 Hotel South Beach has never been easier. Photo Credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

When you’re ready to explore Miami, the hotel’s prime location makes it effortless to venture out. In the mood to capture Instagram-worthy pictures at the globally renowned street art museum, Wynwood Walls, or dive into the mesmerizing world of interactive digital art at Superblue Miami—where you can navigate a breathtaking mirrored maze, engage with awe-inspiring digital artwork, and witness your own heartbeat illuminate 3,000 lights—the options are endless. And we assure you, these experiences are well worth your time. After a day filled with exploration or lounging by the pool, unwind and recover at the state-of-the-art Bamford Wellness Spa. As Carole Bamford beautifully puts it, “What goes on the body is as important as what we put inside.” At Bamford Wellness Spa, you can indulge in treatments designed to replenish and nourish your body naturally. Whether you decide to immerse yourself in holistic treatments that nurture your mind, body, and spirit, or opt for a soothing massage, invigorating body service, or revitalizing facial, you’ll discover a sense of calmness and peace that will leave you feeling renewed. Photo Credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Once you surrender yourself to the intuitive hands of the therapists at Bamford Wellness Spa, you can experience a whole new vibe upstairs at the breathtaking Watr at the Rooftop. This energetic spot offers a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese culinary influencers, delightful cocktails, and live DJ beats that are hot off the press. It sets the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening. Need we say more?