Watchmaker Jacob & Co Opens Pop-Up Store At Bal Harbour Shops

Some timepieces have to be seen to be believed. Such is the case with the complicated horological marvels produced by Jacob & Co. Thanks to the brand’s commitment to the South Florida market and its affluent aficionados, the revered maker of spectacular pieces has set up a temporary shop at Bal Harbour Shops, the epicenter of Miami’s high-octane shopping.

“South Florida is a melting pot for tourists and residents from Latin America, Europe, and beyond,” said the recently appointed CEO Benjamin Arabov in a statement. “It is a dynamic destination and attracts many of our clients and collectors. We are happy to have a place to greet old friends and make new ones.”

Said engagement will unfold inside the 759-square-foot retail space expected to operate until August 2021. The shop, formerly known as Lalique boutique, is decked out high-polish black lacquer furniture with chrome accents and will display the brand’s signature Astronomia and Twin Turbo models, along with fine and high jewelry. True timepiece enthusiasts will delight in the opportunity to check out the very special Opera Scarface watch. It’s a hybrid of watchmaking innovations such as a triple-axis tourbillon, a two-cylinder music box and a movement made of 658 components and an unequivocal extravagance marked by a music box with the theme from the film, a plaque of the famous poster and an inscription ‘The World is Yours.’

While Jacob & Co. has other retail outlets in the Miami area, this will be its first flagged, albeit temporary, presence in South Florida. “We are delighted to have a temporary boutique at such a beautiful and prestigious location,” added Arabov. “We feel honored to be in such a luxurious environment sharing space with other international brands. We’re happy to make South Florida our new temporary home.”