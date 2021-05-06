Photo Credit: The Ready

Photo Credit: The ReadyGet ready for The Ready, a stylish new rooftop bar atop the Moxy East Village in New York City that opened late last month downtown.

Collegial yet refined, The Ready at Moxy East Village feels like an escape from the New York daily grind, even if the retractable glass walls and roof showcase panoramic views of the East Village and beyond. With vibrant decor, a mural hand-painted by En Víu that pays homage to iconic historical figures of the counterculture, string lights, and mix-and-match tableside coolers filled with cans of local brews (favorites include Bronx Brewery and City Light Lager,) the laid-back watering hole resembles a house party, perfect for the reemergence of the lounging culture. The retractable roof protected, the year-round spot is the first new venue from Tao Group this year, joining the ranks of the Moxy East Village’s lineup of in-house haunts including Cathédrale restaurant, an elevated French Mediterranean eatery set in an elegant, vaulted space and the subterranean Little Sister lounge, the one-time hotbed of cocktailing and dancing.

“It’s nice to see New Yorkers returning to our venues and we’re so excited to be able to open a brand-new rooftop, and our first new venue in NYC since 2019,” Noah Tepperberg, co-Founder of Tao Group, boasts in a statement. “With the warm weather approaching, it is perfect timing to debut The Ready.”

In addition to beer and cocktail offerings including the summer-appropriate frozen variety displayed in a collage of multi-colored crates assembled into shelving for the back bar, The Ready will serve up a selection of gourmet bar snacks (truffle chips and cinnamon sugar churros, anyone?) and freshly made-to-order tacos, ranging from chicken tinga to crispy pork carnitas and mushroom and corn.

Reservations are required so if you are looking for a backyard vibe Wednesdays through Sundays be sure to book your spot.