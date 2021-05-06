News
Drake’s Custom Chrome Hearts Rolls-Royce Turns Heads at ICA

Celebrities, Fashion, Feature Stories, Haute Auto, Haute Scene, Lifestyle, News

Photo Credit: Chrome Hearts

You’ve got few more days to check out the latest fruit of Drake’s labor parked in front of Miami’s Institute of Contemporary Art. The Grammy Award-winning and platinum-selling recording artist has teamed up with the LA-based Chrome Hearts to customize his own Rolls-Royce Cullinan with quilted leather seats in the brand’s signature cross pattern and rims engraved with the words “F–k You.”

Drake’s love for the marque emblematic of artists and VIPs goes long way back. He customized his Rolex with a CH band and wore a custom basketball jersey from the brand for his “Laugh Now Cry Later” video. The Chrome Hearts-Drake Cullinan collab marks the first endeavor of its kind for both, and it heralds a co-created capsule collection for Drake’s pending Certified Lover Boy album.

Photo Credit: Chrome Hearts

It goes without saying, both efforts are highly covetable and are jaw-dropping good. With Cullinan, Chrome Hearts’ ubiquitous branding is found on the hood ornament, CH Plus air-conditioning knobs in sterling silver, and a tufted leather console embellished with Crossball studs. The black quilted and embossed leather with fleur-de-lis and CH Plus motifs upholsters the interiors, and the sun visors are embossed with Drake’s name. The dark and slightly menacing look is carried through to the black exterior tricked out with abstract decoration in pale metallic paint on the hood and numerous vents.

The challenge in meeting the Drake-approved look was trialed further by the demanded auto industry-compliant technical and safety measures imposed by Rolls-Royce to guarantee its high standards and the vehicle’s aftermarket value.

Photo Credit: Chrome Hearts

Should you miss the opportunity to take this vehicular marvel all in in person, be sure to stop by Chrome Hearts’ Miami store. In addition to limited-edition, Drake co-created lifestyle items such as unisex jeans in a custom Carolina Blue wash, pullover hoodies, and shearling teddy bears, accessories and sweaters there are some unique pieces from the collection available only at the Miami store.

 

